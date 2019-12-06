WASHINGTON — The White House won’t participate in Monday’s hearing by the House Judiciary Committee, a senior administration official said.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone called the impeachment inquiry an “abuse of power” in a letter to Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler ahead of a Friday deadline he set for the president to indicate whether his representatives would seek to call or cross-examine any witnesses or submit evidence. The letter didn’t say explicitly whether President Trump would participate in the hearing.