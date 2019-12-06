WASHINGTON — The White House won’t participate in Monday’s hearing by the House Judiciary Committee, a senior administration official said.
White House counsel Pat Cipollone called the impeachment inquiry an “abuse of power” in a letter to Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler ahead of a Friday deadline he set for the president to indicate whether his representatives would seek to call or cross-examine any witnesses or submit evidence. The letter didn’t say explicitly whether President Trump would participate in the hearing.
“House Democrats have wasted enough of America’s time with this charade,” Cipollone wrote. “You should end this inquiry now and not waste even more time with additional hearings. Adopting articles of impeachment would be a reckless abuse of power by House Democrats, and would constitute the most unjust, highly partisan, and unconstitutional attempt at impeachment in our Nation’s history.”
The letter quoted Trump, who said earlier this week that “if you are going toimpeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our country can get back to business.”