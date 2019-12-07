In cramped spaces in the Rayburn and Longworth House Office Buildings, as well as the speaker’s suite, the final articles of impeachment are being incubated in the shadow of the Capitol dome. It is a frantic backstage tableau of Washington anthropology, populated by Judiciary and Intelligence Committee aides, lawmakers and counsels hunched over computers and yellow legal pads.

WASHINGTON — Far from any television camera and a half world away from Ukraine, a few dozen Democratic staff aides, lawyers, and House members are grinding away this weekend in a loose clump of Capitol Hill offices, the beating heart of the impeachment operation against President Donald Trump.

History can get cluttered sometimes. The rooms are littered with empty soda cans, pie leftover from Thanksgiving, and boxes pulled from shelves containing files from past impeachments. There are recurrent calls for tech support, caffeine, and blankets, because the rooms can get cold, like the pizza. With so much grand talk about “constitutional duties” and “respecting the founders” and “honoring oaths,” there is also the mundane and the workaday.

Norman L. Eisen, one of the Democrats’ special oversight counsels on the Judiciary Committee, is consulting through the weekend with a procession of staff and lawmakers, while New York Democrat Rep. Jerrold Nadler, Judiciary chairman, has been shuttling in recent days between the workspaces of his committee and the Capitol offices of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the final decision maker on the wording of an expected two to four articles on presidential abuse of power, obstruction of justice and obstruction of Congress, and an accompanying impeachment report that could stretch to hundreds of pages.

“I have 50 e-mails telling me, ‘Here’s what needs to be in the articles,’” said Rep. Jamie Raskin, Democrat of Maryland and a member of the Judiciary Committee. “Go broader! Go narrow! Everybody wants to have their say.”

This weekend, as in previous weeks, Democrats are also holding practice hearings inside the grand Ways and Means Committee room, which also serves as the backup House chamber and is kept at a perpetual frosty chill.

“We’re trying to avoid open-mic night,” said California Rep. Eric Swalwell, who is a member of both the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees.

Saturday, they also released a 52-page report, “Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Impeachment,” based on weeks of staff research in dusty files to inform the coming debate.

The latest rehearsals are to prepare for a marathon hearing in the same room beginning Monday morning. Democratic lawyers for the Judiciary and Intelligence Committees will formally present the case for impeachment to lawmakers, while Republicans will be allowed equal time to rebut them. By the end of the week, the Judiciary Committee is likely to vote on the articles of impeachment, with a final vote on the floor of the House expected shortly before Christmas.

If Pelosi has resisted one thing above all else, it is fostering the impression that Democrats relish impeachment as a strategic imperative allowing them a chance to flex their constitutional muscle against a rampaging president. Republicans say Pelosi is running a grandstanding spectacle but she continues to describe it as a solemn duty, performed, she has said, in sadness.

“I commend our committee chairs and our members for their somber approach to actions, which I wish the president had not made necessary,” the speaker, flanked by American flags, said Thursday morning in a televised address.

But all that solemnity can be exhausting, and Democrats on the Judiciary Committee have turned to a text chain for moments of levity, exchanging GIFs, attaboys, and morale check-ins by phone.

The Judiciary Committee is not the only center of action. The Intelligence Committee housed the investigation for its first two months, its members and staff sleeping little as they worked mostly in windowless chambers three stories below the Capitol.

As with the Judiciary Committee hearings, as little as possible was left to chance before the cameras came on for five days of often-dramatic testimony. California Rep. Adam B. Schiff, the chairman of the Intelligence Committee, remains closely involved as aides from his committee and the judiciary panel work with Pelosi on drafting the articles of impeachment.

Inside the Judiciary Committee offices, the all-nighter faces of the back-room ensemble belie the notion that they are engaged in a glamorous pursuit, however historic. The prep work unfolds in rooms that are accessible by haphazardly functioning key cards. And personal space is in short supply: The Democrats have packed their offices with extra desks and new shelving to hold all the paperwork they need at the ready.