“And then I thought about my supporters. I thought about the high school students who had told me how I inspired them. I thought about the Girl Scouts whose troops I’d visited who told me they wanted to grow up to be like me, and how their parents would explain this to them, and what it would do to them. And I realized I couldn’t do it.”

Katie Hill, the former congresswoman who resigned in October after less than a year in office, writes in the New York Times that she contemplated suicide after she announced that she would down, even running a blade across her wrists and drawing blood.

Her resignation happened after her relationship with a campaign staffer had been exposed, and nude photos of her — “taken without my knowledge and distributed without my consent” — had been posted online. And she had contended with “wild accusations from my estranged husband about a supposed affair with a congressional staffer [which I have repeatedly denied].”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi did not ask her to resign, Hill writes.

Instead, “she told me I didn’t have to do this, that the country needed me and that she wished I hadn’t made this decision, but she respected me and what I felt I needed to do. I told her what I told everyone else when I announced my resignation: that it was the right thing to do.”

At a goodbye party with freshman lawmakers, “I sat uncomfortably on a bar stool and cried as my friends went around the room and said the nicest things — things I needed to hear. Each and every one of them told me that I wasn’t done. Alex — ‘A.O.C.,’ as people like to call her — said I was a warrior and always would be.”

The next day, Hill gave her final speech in the House. She closed with: “We will not stand down. We will not be broken. We will not be silenced. We will rise, and we will make tomorrow better than today. . . . I yield the balance of my time for now, but not forever.”

She finished her article in The New York Times by saying that “I don’t know exactly what’s ahead for me, and I know there’s a lot more pain ahead. But I’m in the fight, and I’m glad it’s not all over after all.”