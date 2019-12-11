A new poll of New Hampshire voters has found a tight race among three contenders in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary field as Senator Elizabeth Warren’s support slipped.
The poll found South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg with 18 percent of support, followed by former vice president Joe Biden with 17 percent, and Senator Bernie Sanders with 15 percent — all within the poll’s 4.7 percent margin of error.
Senator Elizabeth Warren saw her support shrink to 12 percent in the poll, while no other candidates in the unweildly field cracked double digits.
Twelve percent of those polled said they were still undecided. Voters go to the polls in just two months, on Feb. 11.
The poll released Wednesday is another indication of an unsettled race for the nomination after a Suffolk/Globe poll of New Hampshire voters last month found Sanders, Warren, Buttigieg, and Biden all statitically tied at the top of the field.
On the Republican side, the WBUR poll found President Trump maintaining a wide lead with 74 percent of likely Republican primary voters expressing a preference for the incumbent, while nine percent said they supported former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld.
The WBUR poll was conducted from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8 by the MassINC Polling Group among 442 likely N.H. Democratic primary voters.
