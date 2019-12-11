A new poll of New Hampshire voters has found a tight race among three contenders in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary field as Senator Elizabeth Warren’s support slipped.

The poll found South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg with 18 percent of support, followed by former vice president Joe Biden with 17 percent, and Senator Bernie Sanders with 15 percent — all within the poll’s 4.7 percent margin of error.

Senator Elizabeth Warren saw her support shrink to 12 percent in the poll, while no other candidates in the unweildly field cracked double digits.