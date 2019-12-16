Bloomberg -- Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders lead the field of Democratic presidential candidates, followed by Elizabeth Warren, according to a NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released Monday.
The poll of Democratic and Democratic-leaning independents shows Biden with 24% support and Sanders at 22%, within the margin of error of 5.4 percentage points. Warren had 17%, and Pete Buttigieg had 13%. None of the other candidates scored above 5%.
The poll, released before a debate of Democratic candidates on Thursday, shows a very fluid field, with 76% of Democratic and Democratic-leaning respondents saying they could change their minds about the contender they favor.
The survey separately found 48% of Americans oppose the impeachment of President Donald Trump, while 47% support it -- statistically unchanged from last month. The new poll follows survey data released Sunday that showed little change in Americans’ views on impeachment, despite weeks of televised hearings and debate. This broader sample of respondents had a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.
Biden, Warren, Sanders, Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer will participate in the final Democratic presidential debate of 2019 in Los Angeles on Dec. 19.