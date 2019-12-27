Senator Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign disclosed on Friday that she’s facing a sharp drop in fund-raising ahead of a fourth-quarter deadline, and is launching a last-minute appeal to supporters to close some of the gap.
Warren has raised $17 million so far in the fourth quarter, the campaign told supporters in an e-mail Friday. That’s down from $24.6 million in the third quarter, a roughly 31 percent drop.
“If the numbers don’t pick up, we run the risk of having to pull back plans to organize for Elizabeth Warren in all 50 states during the primary,” her campaign said in the e-mail, which asked for donations before Dec. 31. The campaign’s goal is to reach $20 million in contributions by the end of the quarter.
Warren raised $19.1 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $6 million in the first quarter.