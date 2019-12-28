Asked if he would challenge a subpoena in court if he believed he had no facts to provide that would be relevant, he responded, “The answer is, I don’t think that’s going to happen to begin with. Let’s cross that bridge when it comes.” He added that he would abide by “whatever was legally required of me.”

Speaking with reporters Saturday, Biden stopped short of vowing to fight a subpoena if one were ultimately issued. “I would honor whatever the Congress in fact legitimately asked me to do,” Biden said after a town-hall-style event in Tipton, Iowa.

IOWA CITY — Joe Biden, expanding on his remarks a day earlier that he would not comply with a subpoena to testify in President Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate, wrote on Twitter on Saturday that there would not be “any legal basis” for such a subpoena.

Even as he continued to make the case that he would not be a relevant witness for the trial, Biden made a point of noting his respect for the law. And in addressing the matter further, Biden faulted himself for drawing attention to how he could factor into an impeachment trial, despite his pleas to news media to focus on Trump and his behavior in office.

Biden wrote on Twitter that over the course of his decades-long political career, he had “always complied with a lawful order,” and that in his two terms as vice president, his office had “cooperated with legitimate congressional oversight requests.”

Biden’s further explanation Saturday began with a series of tweets in the morning. He wrote that he wanted to “clarify” comments he made Friday when he met with the editorial board of The Des Moines Register, whose endorsement in the Iowa caucuses is highly sought after by presidential candidates.

Biden was asked by the Register whether he stood by previous comments that he would not comply with a subpoena to testify in the impeachment trial. He said he did and explained that complying with a subpoena and testifying would effectively allow Trump to shift attention away from the president’s own conduct.

“The reason I wouldn’t is because it’s all designed to deal with Trump doing what he’s done his whole life: trying to take the focus off him,” Biden told the newspaper. “The issue is not what I did.”

On Saturday, Biden elaborated on Twitter: “I am just not going to pretend that there is any legal basis for Republican subpoenas for my testimony in the impeachment trial. That is the point I was making yesterday and I reiterate: this impeachment is about Trump’s conduct, not mine.”

Speaking to reporters in Tipton, Biden said he had “no firsthand knowledge” about the accusations against Trump, so there would be no rationale for calling him as a witness.

The House impeached Trump this month over his campaign to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son Hunter Biden. In the aftermath of Trump’s impeachment, the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, and the minority leader, Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York, have been at odds over proceedings for a trial, in part because of Schumer’s request to call Trump administration officials for testimony at an impeachment trial.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, has said she will not formally send the articles of impeachment to the upper chamber until she has assurances that the trial will be conducted fairly.

As he spoke to reporters in Tipton, Biden seemed to fault himself for entertaining the hypothetical of whether he would comply with a subpoena — and creating a storyline in the news media that continued Saturday. Biden observed that “this is going to be the news today” and added, “I’m criticizing myself.

“I shouldn’t even have answered the question,” he said. “Because in answering the question, now there’s going to be another round. We’re not talking about: What did Trump do?”