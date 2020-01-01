We asked Massachusetts’ statewide elected officials and top two legislative leaders about the year ahead. Some are Republicans and some are Democrats. Some are up for re-election, and one is running for president.

It’s the dawn of a new year, that time when people make resolutions about food and exercise, about work-life balance, about spending and saving — and, oh yeah, about politics, too.

Governor Charlie Baker: “To get something positive done with our colleagues in the Legislature on housing, health care, and transportation before the end of the session.”

Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito: “To connect more girls and kids of color to STEM opportunities through pathways and internships, ensuring bright futures for them in Massachusetts’ innovation economy.”

Secretary of State William F. Galvin: “To make sure that we have a complete and accurate count of all Massachusetts residents in the 2020 Federal Census. Once that is finished, I want to make sure we have record voter turnout in November.”

Attorney General Maura Healey: “I’m focused on our office helping as many people as we can in 2020, and trying to master Tik Tok moves with my nieces and nephew.”

Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg: “To help more Massachusetts families save for their child’s education through our new BabySteps Savings Plan — on January 1st, all children born or adopted in Massachusetts will receive a $50 deposit. Just check off the box on the birth certificate application and the process will begin!”

Auditor Suzanne M. Bump: “To put my phone down more and strengthen our democracy by electing a new president.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren: “I’m going to keep fighting my heart out for big, structural change so that everyone has a chance to succeed in this Commonwealth and this country. That progress starts by rooting out big money and corruption in Washington — and that’s what I am focused on heading into the new year.”

Senator Edward J. Markey: “Transform the Green New Deal from a resolution into a revolution. Also, read more and snack less.”

State Senate President Karen E. Spilka: “To get people talking — really talking — about the need for mental health care to be fully integrated into our health care system. There is no area of our personal, civic or economic lives that isn’t touched by the need for quality mental and behavioral health care, and as Senate President I will continue to fight for access to, and understanding of the need for, a complete continuum of mental and physical health care.”

State House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo: “This year I’m looking forward to another productive legislative session, working successfully with my House colleagues to make a healthier, safer, more equitable and more prosperous Massachusetts — especially for those most in need. I look forward to sharing in those successes with my family — especially my grandchildren — as well as with my district. Finally, I’m looking forward to celebrating even more professional sports titles for our Commonwealth in the coming year.”

