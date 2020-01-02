Sanders’ staggering $34.5 million haul — more than any Democrat raised in any quarter last year — shows the democratic socialist from Vermont continues to gain momentum in the race as his main rival on the left, Senator Elizabeth Warren, has lost her lead in polls and lagged behind her earlier benchmarks in the grass-roots money race.

WASHINGTON — Senator Bernie Sanders announced Thursday that he had raised significantly more money than every other presidential candidate in the Democratic field over the past three months — a period during which the 78-year-old suffered a heart attack that had many pundits writing him off for good.

Advertisement

Sanders argued that his large donor base, including 300,000 first-time contributors in the fourth quarter, showed voter enthusiasm and his own electability.

“We will not only win this election but we will have the organization ready to fight to transform this country,” Sanders wrote in an e-mail to supporters this week.

Warren has not yet released her fund-raising figures, but her campaign sent an e-mail to supporters last week warning it had only raised $17 millionin the fourth quarter to that point, 30 percent less than the previous quarter’s performance. Her campaign urged supporters to help her reach $20 million.

Even if she hit that mark in the quarter’s final days, Warren’s total would put her behind former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg’s $24.7 million haul in the last three months of 2019. Former vice president Joe Biden was close on Buttigieg’s heels with $22.7 million, his best quarterly performance so far. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who has not yet qualified for the next debate, raised $16.5 million.

President Trump continued his prolific fund-raising, with his campaign announcing a $46 million fourth-quarter total on Thursday.

The campaign funds help candidates pay for travel, place digital and TV ads in pricey early-state markets, and hire campaign staff to help them get out the vote.

Advertisement

“If the numbers don’t pick up, we run the risk of having to pull back plans to organize for Elizabeth Warren in all 50 states during the primary,” Warren’s campaign wrote last week. “And that plan is central to her path to victory.” A couple of days later, the campaign said Warren was still short of the $20 million goal.

Unlike Buttigieg and Biden, both Sanders and Warren have sworn off courting wealthy donors at high-dollar fund-raisers and rely solely on grass-roots fund-raising. The two lions of the left have largely avoided attacking each other, even as they compete for a similar pool of young liberal voters with dueling pitches for student loan forgiveness and free college.

Sanders’ record haul comes during a three-month period in which he had the heart attack, recovered, and then rolled out key endorsements from New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a rising progressive star, and a slate of liberal groups. After dipping in national polls after the heart attack, he is now in second place behind Biden, and has landed in the top three in recent Iowa and New Hampshire polls, along with Biden and Buttigieg.

His fund-raising spike also comes after two of the leading candidates — Buttigieg and Biden — spent weeks attacking Warren for her Medicare for All position, while largely leaving Sanders, a leading proponent of a nationalized health care system, alone.

Advertisement

This may be because more centrist candidates doubt Sanders’ ability to actually win the primary, and see Warren — who has greater crossover appeal than Sanders within the party’s left and center wings — as the greater threat to their own chances.

“I do think Bernie has a very good chance of being the nominee,” said Democratic strategist Rebecca Katz. “But I also think that so many folks are not going after him because they are so blinded by their inability to see that. Warren made them nervous in a way that for whatever reason Bernie didn’t.”

Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir said after December’s debate that political operatives and many in the media underestimate his boss’s chances of winning the primary, ignoring the millions of people who donate to him and the thousands who have poured into recent rallies.

“There are not many people who see a path for Bernie Sanders to win in the establishment world,” he said. “But it’s harder and harder to ignore him when he’s rising in every average you use.”

Now that Sanders is gaining more attention, he will likely face more questions about his health and whether he could beat Trump in a general election while running so far to Trump’s left.

In an attempt to tamp down questions about his recovery, Sanders released letters from three doctors Monday attesting to his good health. “I am confident he has the mental and physical stamina to fully undertake the rigors of the Presidency,” wrote Sanders’ personal cardiologist Martin LeWinter.

Advertisement

On the campaign trail, Sanders also faces the challenge of appealing to more black voters, who largely rejected his 2016 presidential run and remain crucial in this primary.

“I think anybody who faces Biden has the problem of, can they gain on him since he’s got the most diverse coalition?” said Joe Trippi, who ran former Vermont governor Howard Dean’s presidential campaign in 2004.

Jerry Crawford, a former Iowa county Democratic chair who has endorsed Senator Cory Booker, said that voters on the left swing between Sanders and Warren and that it’s far too early to know who will have the upper hand in the state’s Feb. 3 caucuses.

“Senator Warren built a terrific ground game — in fact, the best ground game in Iowa — and she will certainly have the apparatus to get her votes out on caucus night,” Crawford said.

But he said the enthusiasm of Sanders’ supporters is also a secret weapon for the Vermont senator.

“With Senator Sanders you’d need to get a ground game to keep his people away from the caucuses,” he joked. “They’re self-motivated. He’s not only rich campaign wise — he’s rich in terms of zeal of his supporters.”

Liz Goodwin can be reached at elizabeth.goodwin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lizcgoodwin