But the Massachusetts senator exceeded a $20 million fund-raising goal set after her campaign announced last week that it was falling short, and closed out the year with a new rush of donations.

Warren was the only candidate among the highest-polling contenders — former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind. — to raise less in the closing months of 2019 than she did in the previous three-month period, when she raised $24.6 million.

WASHINGTON — Senator Elizabeth Warren raised $21.2 million for her presidential campaign in the last three months of 2019, a total that lagged behind her top rivals for the Democratic nomination and reflects an overall slowdown in her momentum after a bruising fight over health care.

“We saw a strong surge of support at the end,” wrote Roger Lau, Warren’s campaign manager, in an e-mail to supporters, “over $1.5 million came in on the last day of the year alone, our best fundraising day to date.”

Warren’s haul falls well short of the $34.5 million raised by Sanders over the same period, cementing his status as a formidable and resurgent competitor as the two battle for young voters and the party’s left.

For Sanders, the closing months of the year were unexpectedly transformative; he had a heart attack, which seemed like it could end his campaign, but then racked up endorsements and liberal plaudits as Warren faced weeks of attacks for her embrace of a nationalized health care system Sanders has championed but been pressed little on over the course of the race.

The two liberals have premised their fund-raising strategies on grass-roots donors, both swearing off high-dollar fund-raisers and money from various special interests — a point Warren’s campaign touted in the fund-raising e-mail and is making central to her closing argument in the final month before the Iowa caucuses.

“Elizabeth didn’t host any private events to raise money from wealthy donors behind closed doors. She didn’t take any money from Washington lobbyists or PACs,” wrote Lau. “And we still hit our goal.”

Warren’s campaign said the $21.2 million came from 443,000 donors and nearly 900,000 contributions, with an average donation of $23.

Warren’s end-of-year fund-raising also lagged behind Buttigieg, who raised $24.7 million after essentially leading the charge to attack her on health care, and Biden’s $22.7 million — a total that represents a 45 percent increase over the $15.7 million he took in during the previous three months.

Other candidates can point to new surges of fund-raising momentum as they head into 2020, including Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who raised $11.4 million in the last quarter of the year, more than double her haul over the previous three months. Andrew Yang, the entrepreneur who is calling for universal basic income, raised an eye-popping $16.5 million as the year closed out, after taking in $10 million in the previous quarter.

Taken together, the top four candidates raised a combined total of $103.1 million, more than double President Trump’s $46 million haul for the fourth quarter.

It’s a sign of surging Democratic enthusiasm as the Iowa caucuses tick closer, but also shows how the top candidates are prepared for a long and grueling fight for the nomination while Trump fills his war chest before the general election.

