Earlier Sunday, Iraqi leader Adel Abdul Mahdi called the U.S. strike “a political assassination” and told parliament that the government must establish a timetable for the withdrawal of all foreign troops “for the sake of our national sovereignty.”

Pompeo appeared on all of the Sunday morning news shows to discuss U.S. strategy following the strike, which also killed eight others, including Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a powerful Iraqi militia leader.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday dismissed calls by Iraq’s caretaker prime minister for a timetable for all foreign troops to exit the country, in the wake of a U.S. strike that killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, arguing that the Iraqi people want the United States to remain and continue the fight against terrorism.

Pompeo brushed aside those remarks, calling Mahdi “the resigned prime minister” and “the acting prime minister.”

“He’s under enormous threats from the very Iranian leadership that it is that we are pushing back against,” Pompeo said on “Fox News Sunday.” “We are confident that the Iraqi people want the United States to continue to be there to fight the counterterror campaign. And we’ll continue to do all the things we need to do to keep America safe.”

Iraqi lawmakers responded to Mahdi’s remarks by passing a nonbinding resolution calling for an end to the foreign troop presence in the country. To cancel the agreement that grants U.S. and foreign troops access to Iraqi territory, however, Iraq’s parliament must pass binding legislation.

Pressed by “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace on what the United States will do if the Iraqi parliament passes such a measure, Pompeo declined to say.

“We’ll have to take a look at what we do when the Iraqi leadership and government makes a decision,” he said. “But the American people should know we’ll make the right decision. We will take actions that, frankly, the previously administration refused to take to do just that.”

Democrats on the Sunday morning news shows continued to hammer the Trump administration over the move, with some renewing their criticism that the strike that killed Soleimani will increase, not decrease, the likelihood that the United States will remain embroiled in the “endless wars” that President Donald Trump has long pledged to wind down.

“I really worry that the actions the president took will get us into what he calls another ‘endless war’ in the Middle East,” Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said on ABC News’ “This Week.” “He promised we wouldn’t have that. And I think we’re closer to that now because of his actions.”

Schumer also argued that there are a host of questions that still need to be answered by the Trump administration. Foremost among them, he said, is: “What do we know Iran has in its range of retaliations and how are we going to prepare for them?”

On Fox, Pompeo rebutted some of the Democratic criticism, arguing that reducing the U.S. troop presence abroad remains the Trump administration’s overarching foreign policy goal.

“Endless wars are the direct result of weakness, and President Trump will never let that happen,” Pompeo said. “We’re going to get it right. We’re going to get the force posture right. ... But make no mistake: America’s mission is to have our footprint in the Middle East reduced while still keeping America safe from rogue regimes like the Islamic Republic of Iran, and from terrorist activity, broadly, throughout the region.”

As news spread Sunday morning of the Iraqi prime minister’s remarks and the parliament’s vote, however, some Democrats argued that by killing Soleimani, the Trump administration had inadvertently advanced the slain military commander’s goal of undermining U.S. influence in Iraq.

“We have Parliament meeting to talk about expelling U.S. forces,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said on “Fox News Sunday.” “What was Soleimani’s main goal in Iraq? It was to get the Americans out, to undermine our influence. So, we seem to have accomplished what Soleimani was trying to do but couldn’t. So in death, he’s actually accomplished his goal. That turns back U.S. interests in the region.”

Van Hollen also argued that while Soleimani was “a very bad, despicable guy,” the Trump administration erred in carrying out the strike that killed him because “you have to look at what the consequences are.”

“We don’t go around killing all the very bad people in the world,” Van Hollen said. “We have President Trump embracing Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, who’s got a lot of blood on his hands and is responsible for the death of Otto Warmbier, an American citizen, and yet he’s getting love letters from the president of the United States.”

In an interview on ABC News’ “This Week,” Pompeo was also asked about Trump’s Saturday night tweet pledging to target 52 unspecified Iranian sites, “some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture,” should Iran retaliate for Soleimani’s death by striking any Americans or American assets.

Those sites, and Iran itself, “WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD,” Trump tweeted, adding, “The USA wants no more threats!”

Trump’s tweet drew swift condemnation, with critics arguing that striking cultural sites would be a war crime.

Pompeo insisted Sunday that the United States will “behave lawfully” and “inside the system.”

“Previous administrations let militias take shots at us and we responded in theater,” he said on “This Week.” “We have told the Iranian regime, ‘Enough.’ We’re going to respond against the actual decision-makers, the people who are causing the threat.”