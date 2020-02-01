“I am getting pressure to take off a semester to campaign,” Jill Biden confided to an associate dean in July as they exchanged e-mails about her fall semester classes. “You know where my heart is.”

Three months into Joe Biden’s 2020 White House bid, he was struggling with the intense scrutiny that comes with being the front-runner, and she was increasingly needed on the campaign trail as a top surrogate for her husband. But she was reluctant to pull back from her obligations at Northern Virginia Community College, where she had taught English for a decade.

Advertisement

But before making a decision on her teaching schedule, she wrote, “I’d like to talk to Joe first. If I ever see him!!!!”

By early August, it was decided. Biden would participate in her husband’s campaign — but she would teach that autumn, too. She informed her colleague of her plan as she took off for “Iowa . . . again!”

The challenge was resolved only temporarily: The demands of the campaign increased, and as the first voting approached, she was again conflicted about her dual roles. A month ago, she made the decision to pull back from teaching this semester.

Over their 42 years of marriage, Biden has been by turns her husband’s greatest champion and a hesitant political spouse, committed to supporting his career just as he has embraced hers, but protective of her family and her own identity and keenly aware of the costs of presidential campaigns.

This cycle, outraged by President Trump and reflecting a partnership long rooted in mutual encouragement, she has emerged as one of the race’s most prolific surrogates as her husband makes his third attempt at the White House. She has crisscrossed Iowa in the weeks leading up to Monday’s caucuses, undertaking campaign trail commitments that have sometimes been more extensive than his.

Advertisement

At fund-raisers and phone banks, house parties and parades, Biden praises her husband’s character and provides raw political assessments of his electoral prospects in a contest that has already turned deeply personal, as Trump and Republicans direct a barrage of attacks on their son.

“She knew that this was going to be a very, very difficult race,” said former senator Ted Kaufman, a longtime friend of Joe Biden and former chief of staff who briefly succeeded him in the Senate. “But then again, she agrees with him on how important it was that he run.”

That hasn’t always been the case.

When the Bidens met, Jill Biden was a college student who had already experienced marriage and divorce.

“The guys I dated had bell bottoms and clogs,” she told a small group of voters gathered at a bookstore one recent Sunday. “Joe showed up at my door. So I opened the door, and I took one look at his perfect suit and his leather loafers, and I thought, ‘Thank God it’s only one date.’”

Joe Biden, nine years her senior, was a Delaware senator and widower, the father of two young boys who survived a car crash that killed his first wife and a daughter. It took five marriage proposals before Jill Biden — wary of the public spotlight, focused on her career, and cognizant of the responsibilities that came with joining a fragile family — said yes.

Advertisement

For years, the Bidens sought to build their lives and their family — a daughter, Ashley Biden, was born in 1981 — away from the swirl and scrutiny of Beltway politics. Her husband commuted home nightly from Washington to the Wilmington area on Amtrak, while she taught, acquired two master’s degrees, and eventually earned a doctorate in education. The routine was punctuated by sometimes exhilarating, sometimes painful turns in the national spotlight.

In 1987, she cut a forlorn figure beside her husband as he dropped out of a presidential contest. In 2003, she wrote in her memoir, she sought to end talk of another run by parading through a strategy session in a swimsuit, the word “NO” written on her stomach.

In the 2008 campaign she embraced her husband’s ultimately doomed presidential run and then his selection as Barack Obama’s running mate, and relished her work as second lady. But in 2015, devastated by the death of their elder son, Beau Biden, the couple passed on another race.

This time, according to interviews with more than 20 friends, former staff members, and Democratic officials, she is fully committed to her 77-year-old husband’s candidacy, serving privately as a trusted confidante who can offer unvarnished feedback in a way few others can and publicly as an active surrogate. While she does not speak in smooth sound bites, after her tour as second lady, she is more comfortable onstage.

While her husband often flies on private planes and speaks from behind rope lines, Jill Biden is campaigning closer to the ground: In October, she regaled attendees at a Florida fund-raiser about the indignities of campaign travel (“You haven’t lived until you’ve changed in the ladies’ room of the Tampa airport”). In a small room at a church in rural Albia, Iowa, she stood before about a dozen people last month, asking who had reservations about her husband that she could address.

Advertisement

Silence.

“This is just like the classroom!” exclaimed Biden. “Who here is on the fence?”

At school, Biden has long sought to ensure that she was known for her work as an English professor, not as Joe Biden’s spouse.

“My standard line when students ask me if I am married to the VP is to say that I am one of his relatives. That usually quiets them,” she wrote in an e-mail to a colleague years ago, according to a review of correspondence obtained through a public records request of the community college.

Jill Biden was the first known second lady to also have a full-time job, and that is a core part of her appeal on the campaign trail now, where she frequently discusses her students and education policy.

“I admire how she’s always worked,” said Tara Pedersen, who attended Joe Biden’s campaign rally in Des Moines in the fall. “She kept a prestigious career while he was vice president, and I find that respectable.”

On the campaign trail, Biden is animated and at times fiery when she gives her prepared speech, often from notes. The remarks typically highlight her husband’s chances against Trump and the broader goals of restoring decency and experience to the White House.