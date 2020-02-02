BOSTON (AP) — Democratic US Senator Ed Markey discussed steps he thinks the federal government should take to address the threat of a new virus Sunday, the day after confirmation of the first case in Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts senator visited the Cambridge Health Alliance in Everett on Sunday, according to his office. Markey, the ranking member of a Senate subcommittee on East Asia, said he wants President Trump to reestablish and immediately appoint a permanent global health chief to address the growing threat of the coronavirus.

President Barack Obama first established the position to coordinate a response to the Ebola outbreak in Africa, Markey said. Markey also wants federal officials to outline their efforts to respond to the current threat.