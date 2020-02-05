“In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American Decline and we have rejected the downsizing of America’s destiny,” Trump said. “We have totally rejected the downsizing. We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never, ever going back!”

After an impeachment inquiry that has consumed Washington, the president’s third annual State of the Union address arrived on the eve of his acquittal in the Senate and was meant to help him turn the page and make the case to the American people for his reelection.

WASHINGTON — President Trump claimed credit for a “great American comeback” in a speech Tuesday night intended to be relentlessly optimistic in the face of a monthslong Democratic effort to force him from office.

“The state of our union,” Trump declared, “is stronger than ever before.”

But the speech came at a surreal and contradictory moment for Trump, who is riding high at the helm of a roaring economy even as his presidency itself is under assault. He is more popular than ever among his loyal supporters but has been labeled by his accusers as lying, corrupt, and guilty of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Welcomed by enthusiastic applause from Republican lawmakers, the president marched confidently into the same historic chamber where he was impeached 49 days earlier. And even as he delivered his remarks, it was Democrats who were in disarray, still unable to declare a final winner in the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses.

“The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster,” the president crowed on Twitter earlier Tuesday. “Nothing works, just like they ran the Country. Remember the 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website, that should have cost 2% of that. The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is ‘Trump.’”

Trump was not the first president to face his accusers even as they try to remove him from office.

In 1999, President Clinton delivered his State of the Union address to Congress in the middle of his impeachment trial on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice stemming from a sexual harassment lawsuit. Clinton did not mention the impeachment trial, then still underway.

In an awkward moment just before he started speaking, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who led the effort by House Democrats to impeach Trump, extended her hand to him as he took the lectern, but the president declined to take it. He turned around and she pulled her hand back.

Soon after Trump finished his address, Pelosi ripped the document in two.

Asked afterward in the halls of the Capitol why she did it, Pelosi responded: “It was the courteous thing to do.” She added: “It was the courteous thing to do considering the alternative.”

White House officials had strongly suggested that the president would not use the nationally televised address to reprise his daily grievance-filled Twitter rants about impeachment. During last year’s State of the Union speech, Trump complained about what he called “ridiculous partisan investigations” into his tax returns, Russian election meddling, his charitable foundations, and the census.

“If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation,” he told lawmakers in his 2019 address. “It just doesn’t work that way.”

Since then, Trump has obsessed endlessly about the investigation that led to his impeachment and trial, calling it a “hoax” and a “sham.”

In this year’s speech, the president showcased what his aides called a “blue-collar boom,” fueled by trade agreements with China, Mexico, and Canada, as well as issues like school choice, family leave, and prescription drugs.

And as he has done each year, Trump intended much of the speech to focus on immigration, promoting progress in preventing immigrants from entering the United States and demanding more be done to rid the country of so-called sanctuary cities.

In the official Democratic response to Trump’s speech, Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan challenged the president’s boasts about the economy.

“It doesn’t matter what the president says about the stock market,” Whitmer said. “What matters is that millions of people struggle to get by or don’t have enough money at the end of the month after paying for transportation, student loans, or prescription drugs.”

As he began the speech, Trump received a raucous but divided response from Congress with Republicans in the House of Representatives chanting “Four More Years” while Democrats stood mute.

“America’s enemies are on the run, America’s fortunes are on the rise, and the America’s future is blazing bright,’’ Trump declared. “In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American decline and we have rejected the downsizing of America’s destiny. We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never going back!’’

Even for a Trump-era news cycle that seems permanently set to hyper-speed, the breakneck pace of events dominating the first week of February offered a singular backdrop for the president’s address.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who has presided in the Senate over only the third impeachment trial in the nation’s history, was on hand again Tuesday night — this time in his more customary seat in the audience.

Trump stood before the very lawmakers who have voted to remove him from office — and those who are expected to acquit him when the Senate trial comes to a close.

The leading Senate Democrats hoping to unseat him in November were campaigning in New Hampshire.

In a departure from protocol, Rush Limbaugh was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Trump during the address, one day after the conservative talk show host revealed that he had advanced lung cancer.

Limbaugh, 69, sat next to the first lady, Melania Trump.

Trump entered the night on a roll, with his impeachment acquittal imminent, his job approval numbers ticking upward, and Wall Street looking strong.

While the White House said the president would have a message of unity, he also spent time on issues that have created great division and resonated with his political base.

He attacked Democrats’ health care proposals for being too intrusive and again highlighted his signature issue — immigration — trumpeting the miles of border wall that have been constructed.

The Democrats were supplying plenty of counter-programming, focusing on health care — the issue key to their takeover of the House last year. Trump, for his part, vowed to not allow a “socialist takeover of our health care system” a swipe at the Medicare For All proposal endorsed by some of his Democratic challengers.

Michigan’s governor Whitmer used the Democratic response to Trump’s address to appeal to working-class voters, saying her party is focusing on easing health care costs and addressing other pocket-book issues.

“It’s pretty simple. Democrats are trying to make your health care better. Republicans in Washington are trying to take it away,” Whitmer said.

Trump captured Michigan in 2016 by fewer than 11,000 votes by appealing to lower-earning workers, winning a state that hadn’t voted for the GOP presidential candidate since 1988.

Material from the Associated Press is included in this report.