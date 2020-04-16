South Carolina’s Graham outraised by Democratic challenger

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In his pursuit of a fourth term representing South Carolina, US Senator Lindsey Graham has been outraised for the first time by his Democratic challenger, in a record-breaking quarterly period that sets up a competitive multimillion-dollar campaign leading into the general election.

Democrat Jaime Harrison took in $7.36 million in the first three months of 2020, his campaign announced late Wednesday. Graham took in $5.6 million during the same period, a total his campaign said was achieved despite the fact that Graham held no fundraisers during the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump, as well as during the first two weeks of the quarter, due to the new coronavirus outbreak.