Polls start closing as voters navigate protests, coronavirus

With no real competition, Biden and President Trump easily won their respective primary elections in Indiana, which was the first state to begin closing polls at 7 p.m.

In all, nine states and the District of Columbia held elections, including four that delayed their April contests because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Polls began to close Tuesday night as voters navigated curfews and health concerns in a slate of primary contests that tested the nation’s ability to host elections amid dueling crises and moved Joe Biden closer to formally clinching the Democratic presidential nomination.

Voting continued across Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania, two places rocked by protests following the police killing of George Floyd.

The dynamic was especially intense in Washington, where wait times exceeded 90 minutes at several voting locations even after the mayor’s 7 p.m. curfew.

While D.C. officials said voters wouldn’t be arrested for breaking curfew ahead of the scheduled 8 p.m. poll close, thousands more protesters clogged key areas around the district, setting up a clash with law enforcement agencies and National Guard troops during a fifth night of social unrest.

Pennsylvania offered the day’s biggest trove of delegates and represented a significant test case for Republicans and Democrats working to strengthen their operations in a premier general election battleground.

There were also reports of long lines amid curfew concerns in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania’s largest city, where National Guard troops and military vehicles patrolled the streets and election officials consolidated the vast majority of polling places to minimize health risks, according to Erin Kramer, executive director of One Pennsylvania.

She noted that some polling places in Black communities are in police stations.

“Having to stand in line while police officers are entering and exiting the building on police business is not exactly how people want to spend their election day,” Kramer said.

Biden was on the primary ballot in almost every state in his bid to unify Democrats behind his campaign against Trump.

The former vice president is already the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, given that all his rivals have dropped out of the race, but he needs to win 89 percent of all delegates at stake on Tuesday to formally clinch the nomination.

If he doesn’t secure the needed delegates Tuesday, he has other opportunities to do so this month.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is not actively campaigning, having suspended his operation and endorsed Biden, but his name will appear on the ballots.

Party unity will likely be an afterthought this week, however, as more immediate health and safety concerns dominate the national conversation.

The coronavirus death toll has surged past 100,000 nationwide, and thousands of new cases are reported each day.

At the same time, several major cities, including some voting Tuesday, are grappling with protests.

Political groups have had to adjust as some states move to a system that relies largely on voting by mail.

They include Montana, where all 56 counties decided to vote entirely by mail. Voting rights watchdogs in multiple states have expressed concerns about access to mail ballots, confusion about deadlines, and a shortage of poll workers that could lead to long lines.

Those voting Tuesday include the District of Columbia, Indiana, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and South Dakota.

Two other states holding primary elections, Idaho and Iowa, chose its presidential nominee early in the year and is now focused on other offices.