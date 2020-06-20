Trump rally has Tulsa on edge as thousands pack together for president

In coming to Tulsa, the president ignored pleas from local officials, shrugged off warnings from health advisers, and dismissed the grim historical symbolism of restarting his rowdy “Make America Great Again!” campaign rallies in a city where a white mob massacred hundreds of Black residents 99 years ago.

Lurching toward a divisive cultural moment of his own making, President Trump was to arrive in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday night to try to jump-start his reelection campaign and rally his supporters, even as his desire for a big show on Juneteenth weekend threatened to anger Americans focused on protests over racism and concerns about the coronavirus.

On a steamy Saturday afternoon in Tulsa, thousands of Trump’s most fervent supporters — many without masks and not standing 6 feet apart — were lined up for the rally even before doors had opened. The campaign was set to conduct temperature checks and hand out masks to rallygoers, yet health experts remained concerned that the event could serve as a dangerous incubator for the virus, rapidly spreading it from one cheering Trump supporter to the next, carried by the building’s recirculated air.

A few hours before the event, the campaign disclosed that six Trump campaign staff members who had been working on the rally had tested positive for the coronavirus during a routine screening. Trump, who was made aware of the sick campaign aides before departing for the rally, was incensed that the news was made public, according to two people familiar with his reaction.

While these rallies are Trump’s favorite events, election-year politics has changed since his last rally, on March 2. The coronavirus has largely shut down the campaign trail, and more recently the national political conversation has been dominated by a reckoning over police violence against Black Americans after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd’s death has sparked global protests against systemic racism and demands for police reform.

But the altered political landscape has had little effect on the president, who advisers describe as feeling like a caged animal during the national lockdown that forced him to abandon most travel. They say he is determined to recapture the excitement of his pre-virus campaign rallies, even if they are supercharged by a climate of anger about racial injustice and filled with the anxiety about a deadly pandemic that he dismisses as overblown.

The president was to speak to more supporters gathered outside at a second venue in Tulsa that the White House was calling a “Great American Comeback” celebration. Aides to Trump have claimed that more than 1 million people sought tickets to attend the main rally at the 19,000-seat BOK Center — a figure that could not be confirmed independently but that reflects the type of numeric boosterism that the president favors.

Many people in Tulsa, worried about the record numbers of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma in recent days, did not welcome the rally. On Saturday afternoon, local Black leaders held a news conference in the city’s historic Greenwood neighborhood, where the 1921 massacre took place, pleading with the city’s mayor, G.T. Bynum, a Trump ally, to cancel the rally.

The community members, who included a range of religious leaders and civil rights activists, stood in front of the memorial dedicated to the victims of the massacre. Invoking the tragedy, they argued that the rally would wound a city that has worked hard at creating a shared language of racial reconciliation and that Black Tulsans could bear the brunt of any coronavirus surge.

“The BOK . . . canceled all events until July, except for this,” said pastor Robert Turner of the historic Vernon AME Church on Greenwood Avenue, one of the only structures still standing from 1921. “This is more about scoring political points with this president than the health of their citizens.”

In the streets around the BOK Center, the president’s supporters — some of whom had lined up for days in the hopes of ensuring a seat in the arena — gathered not far from Black Lives Matter protesters and people in town for the Juneteenth celebration. Many wore red MAGA hats while others wore caps with patriotic emblems or colors. Some waved red, white, and blue banners with the Trump 2020 logo, the American flag, or the “Don’t Tread on Me” flag. Some wore them like capes. Almost none wore masks.

For weeks, Trump has been eager to resume what had become one of the signatures of his presidency: a lengthy, boisterous, and often rambling political call to arms in which he exaggerates his accomplishments, lashes out at his enemies in the media and the Democratic Party, and fires up his base by wading into contentious cultural issues.

People close to Trump said that the lack of regular adulation that he receives from the cheering crowds since the coronavirus lockdowns has left him morose and irritable. And his advisers hope that the rally will be an outlet for his energy, as opposed to his Twitter feed, where he has posted several self-destructive messages in the last several weeks.

Cynthia Bellino, who said she arrived at the rally site at 3 a.m. with her daughter, was there to support Trump in part out of appreciation for the anti-abortion measures he backs, an issue several attendees raised as they gathered in this conservative state. She was aware of his faltering poll numbers but said she was tuning them out.

“The polls the first time were completely wrong,” she said. “I don’t pay them any attention.”