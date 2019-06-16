Boeing made a ‘mistake’ with planes in 2 fatal crashes, CEO concedes

PARIS — The CEO of Boeing says the company made a ‘‘mistake’’ in handling a problematic cockpit warning system in 737 Max jets before two deadly crashes of the top-selling plane.

Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg told reporters in Paris on Sunday that Boeing’s communication ‘‘was not consistent’’ and that’s ‘‘unacceptable.’’

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has faulted Boeing for not telling regulators for more than year that a safety indicator in the Max cockpit didn’t work.