Guatemalans choose president amid distrust, flight to US

GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemalans voted for a new president Sunday following an electoral process that generated disillusion and distrust, as tens of thousands were fleeing poverty and gang violence to seek a new life in the United States.

Voters are choosing between 19 candidates for a four-year term that begins in January. The winner needs an absolute majority, making an August runoff likely. The top five candidates are former first lady Sandra Torres of the National Unity and Hope party; former prison director and four-time presidential candidate Alejandro Eduardo Giammattei Falla; businessman Roberto Arzú; lawyer and journalist Edmond Auguste Mulet Lesieur; and Thelma Cabrera, the only indigenous candidate.