Israeli prime minister’s wife is fined for misusing state funds

JERUSALEM — A court on Sunday fined Sara Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, more than $15,000 for misusing state funds. She agreed to a plea bargain that ended a years-long corruption case.

It settled allegations Sara Netanyahu misused $100,000 on lavish meals. Last year, prosecutors accused her of running up large tabs at luxury restaurants; the official residence employed a full-time chef.

She agreed to pay $2,800 in fines and return $12,500 to the state. The settlement also reduced the overspending charge to $50,000.