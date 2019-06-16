Libya’s Sarraj calls for elections in 2019 to end war
CAIRO — The head of Libya’s UN-supported government on Sunday proposed holding nationwide elections to end conflict in the country, as the forces of the rival military commander Khalifa Hifter continue their two-month battle to take the capital, Tripoli.
Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj at a news conference in Tripoli said he is proposing a ‘‘Libyan forum’’ to find a peaceful solution to the conflict with parliamentary and presidential elections by the end of 2019.
There are fears the battle for Tripoli could ignite a civil war on the scale of the violence after the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.
Libya is divided between the weak government of al-Sarraj in the west and Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter, whose self-styled Libyan National Army holds the east and much of the south. Hifter opened a military offensive on the capital in April.
Hifter has presented himself as a strong hand who can restore stability. In recent years, his campaign against Islamic militants has won him growing international support from world leaders who say they are concerned the country has turned into a haven for armed groups, and a major conduit for migrants bound for Europe. His opponents view him as an aspiring autocrat and fear a return to one-man rule.
Al-Sarraj said all Libyans who ‘‘call for a peaceful and democratic solution’’ would take part in his proposed talks. There would be ‘‘no place for those who seek tyranny and dictatorship,’’ he added, while calling on the UN to oversee elections. He did not say whether Hifter or his representatives would be included. The two sides last held talks in February.
Associated Press