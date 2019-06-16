Libya’s Sarraj calls for elections in 2019 to end war

CAIRO — The head of Libya’s UN-supported government on Sunday proposed holding nationwide elections to end conflict in the country, as the forces of the rival military commander Khalifa Hifter continue their two-month battle to take the capital, Tripoli.

Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj at a news conference in Tripoli said he is proposing a ‘‘Libyan forum’’ to find a peaceful solution to the conflict with parliamentary and presidential elections by the end of 2019.

There are fears the battle for Tripoli could ignite a civil war on the scale of the violence after the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.