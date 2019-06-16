Nearly 43 percent of newly elected Indian lawmakers are facing charges

NEW DELHI — India’s recent election delivered a historic victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party but exposed the influence of money, power, and questionable morality on the world’s largest democracy.

Nearly 43 percent of new members of the lower house of Parliament, which convenes Monday for the first time since the election, won despite facing criminal charges. More than a quarter of those relate to rape, murder, or attempted murder, according to the group Association of Democratic Reforms.

What allows them to take office is that they have not been convicted — in part because the Indian legal system has a backlog of an estimated 30 million cases. Trials often last decades. Asked about the charges, they invariably accuse a political rival of framing them. The main political parties say it would be unfair to bar people from elections unless they have been convicted. Under existing law, only those who have been sentenced to prison for two years or more can be barred.