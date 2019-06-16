Power cut hits Argentina and Uruguay, affecting tens of millions

The failure was traced to two 500,000-volt lines in a corridor that takes power to Buenos Aires from the Yacyretá dam, which serves Argentina and Paraguay. But why it occurred was still being determined.

The blackout’s cause remained unclear. But much of Argentina was hit by heavy rainfall this weekend, and Uruguay’s state-owned utility, UTE, said some systems were damaged by the recent rain and still needed to be repaired.

BUENOS AIRES — A widespread power failure Sunday morning left all of mainland Argentina and Uruguay without power, a blackout that an energy company official called “unprecedented.”

Argentina’s power grid is generally known for being in a state of disrepair, with substations and cables that were insufficiently upgraded as power rates remained largely frozen for years.

Advertisement

The blackouts brought the transportation system in Buenos Aires to a halt as trains and subways stopped and traffic lights went dark.

The water company AySA, based in Buenos Aires, asked customers to ration water because its distribution system had shut down.

Voters cast ballots by the light of cellphones in gubernatorial elections in Argentina. Shops closed and patients dependent on home medical equipment were urged to go to hospitals with generators.

Flights operated normally, said Carlos Armentano, a spokesman for Aeropuertos Argentina 2000, the company that runs most of the country’s airports. But Argentine ports came to a standstill for a few hours, said Guillermo Wade, manager for the Port and Maritime Activities Chamber.

Across the region, residents posted images on social media of their dark towns and cities.

“There is a complete blackout in Argentina,” said Alejandra Martínez, a spokeswoman for Edesur, an electricity company in Argentina which serves parts of Buenos Aires and its suburbs and has more than 2.5 million customers. “This is the first time something like this has happened across the entire country.’’

Advertisement

Argentina has more than 44 million people, while Uruguay’s population is about 3.5 million.

An electrical grid that serves both nations “collapsed” at 7:07 a.m., cutting electricity in all of Argentina and affecting Uruguay as well, the Argentine Secretariat of Energy said.

Uruguay’s UTE said on Twitter that a malfunction in the Argentine network before dawn had left the “entire national territory” without service.

By midday, power was slowly returning to parts of both countries. About 98 percent of the nation’s grid was fixed by nightfall, according to the state news agency Telam.

Isolated neighborhoods in Buenos Aires started getting power by midmorning, and supply returned to normal in the eastern province of Entre Rios. The province of Santa Fe had some power return, and a little more than half of normal power was restored to the western provinces of Mendoza and San Juan.

The Patagonia region got some power back, but the process was delayed by failures in the region’s power plants.

In Uruguay, services north of the Río Negro (Black River) were restored, as well as in some sections of the capital, Montevideo, and surrounding areas and along the coast.

In Argentina, only the southern archipelago of Tierra del Fuego appeared to be unaffected, according to local reports.

In 2009, a huge power failure in Brazil involving the world’s largest operating hydroelectric plant caused widespread blackouts that affected tens of millions of people and exposed the vulnerability of the country’s electricity infrastructure.

Advertisement

That failure occurred at the Itaipú plant, which straddles the border between Brazil and Paraguay along the Paraná River.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.