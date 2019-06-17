Iran threatens to exceed nuclear deal’s limits on uranium enrichment after US withdrawal

The Pentagon’s announcement of the troop deployment came three days after attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman that the administration has blamed on Iran. And it came hours after Iran said it was within days of violating a central element of the landmark 2015 agreement — intended to curb its ability to develop a nuclear weapon — unless European nations agreed to help it blunt tough US economic sanctions.

WASHINGTON — Tensions between the United States and Iran flared Monday as Tehran said that it was likely to breach a key element of the 2015 international pact limiting its nuclear program while President Trump ordered another 1,000 troops to the Middle East and vowed again that Iran would not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization said that within 10 days the country will have produced and kept in its stockpiles more low-enriched uranium — the sort used to fuel power plants — than allowed by the 2015 containment deal, from which the Trump administration withdrew last year. The agency also left open the possibility that it might soon begin enriching the uranium to higher levels of purity, edging it closer to what would be necessary to build a nuclear weapon.

The White House responded with a call for greater international pressure on Iran. “President Trump has made it clear he will never allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons,” the National Security Council said in a statement.

The developments add to escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran that have called into question the effectiveness of Trump’s pressure campaign, and European officials urged restraint between the longtime adversaries.

The additional 1,000 troops being sent to the region come on top of 1,500 dispatched in May. They will be used primarily for additional surveillance of Iranian activities and further protecting US forces already in the Middle East.

“The recent Iranian attacks validate the reliable, credible intelligence we have received on hostile behavior by Iranian forces and their proxy groups that threaten United States personnel and interests across the region,” acting defense secretary Patrick Shanahan said in a statement.

The announcement from Tehran was Iran’s latest signal that it will abandon the 2015 pact unless other signatories help the nation circumvent economic sanctions imposed by Trump. The threat seemed aimed primarily at European countries, to persuade them to break with Washington and swiftly restore some of the economic benefits of the deal to Tehran.

Iran had been abiding by the terms of the nuclear deal, negotiated under President Obama, before Trump pulled out, and has continued to do so since the withdrawal by the United States. But as US sanctions have squeezed the Iranian economy, Tehran has warned that it could not remain in the deal without getting European help to find workarounds to the sanctions.

During a news conference announcing Tehran’s decision, Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, said Iran might also enrich its uranium up to 20 percent purity for use in reactors, the Iranian state-run news organization Press TV reported.

He said that uranium would be used as fuel for the Tehran Research Reactor, which the United States supplied to Iran in 1967 and Iranian officials say is used to create medical isotopes for use in cancer treatment.

The nuclear agreement limits the level of enrichment to 3.67 percent, but if Iran began producing 20 percent enriched uranium, it would put the country much closer to weapons-grade levels.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have steadily increased since Trump withdrew the United States in May 2018 from the nuclear agreement, one of many Obama administration policies Trump had pledged to cancel during his presidential campaign.

During the past year, the Trump administration imposed severe economic sanctions that have discouraged most outside companies from doing business with Iran, and followed that up with measures to cut off Iran’s oil revenues, the lifeblood of its economy. The sanctions have had a great effect on Iran, including leading to a shortage of critical medicine within the country, despite Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s assertions that humanitarian aid would not be affected.

In April, Trump designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, an arm of the Iranian military, as a foreign terrorist organization, despite warnings from Pentagon and CIA officials that it could lead to reprisals against Americans. As tensions rose, Trump said he was adding 1,500 troops to the Middle East.

Recent attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, which the Trump administration has blamed on Iran, have further inflamed matters.

On Sunday, Pompeo said that the United States might further tighten sanctions on Iran in response to any moves to ramp up its nuclear program.

Pompeo also said that the United States was considering “a full range of options” in responding to the attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, including military strikes.

On the nuclear agreement, Kamalvandi, the spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, said the country would stay within the uranium enrichment limits if Britain, France, Germany, and the full European Union — all of which are signatories to the nuclear deal — followed through on plans to give Iran access to international financial systems, sidestepping US sanctions, and made up for lost oil revenue.

Germany, Britain, and France have worked to set up a system to allow European companies to take part in a kind of barter trade with Iran.

The mechanism, called Instex, is still in its early stages and relies on Iran to set up a similar system internally. But, at best, it is only a way to trade in goods not formally covered by the sanctions, including medical goods, food, and humanitarian supplies.