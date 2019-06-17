Vatican eyes allowing married men in remote areas to become ordained as priests

The proposal would respond to the dearth of priests in the region by ordaining “viri probati,” or men of proven character, as they are known in Latin. It is the kind of exception to the celibacy requirement that church experts say — and church traditionalists worry — could be a step toward the ordination of married men to other areas of the world.

ROME — In a potentially groundbreaking move, the Roman Catholic Church on Monday cracked open the door to ordaining married, elderly men into the priesthood, to meet the pastoral needs of Catholics and indigenous people in remote areas of the Amazon.

While affirming that “celibacy is a gift for the Church,” the Vatican document notes that there have been requests to consider, for the most remote areas of the Amazon, “the possibility of conferring priestly ordination on elderly men, preferably indigenous, respected, and accepted members of their community.” Such men, the document said, could be ordained “even if they already have an established and stable family.”

The proposed change was included in a working document for the Vatican’s upcoming summit of bishops in October to discuss the pastoral needs of faithful and indigenous communities in Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Peru, Suriname, and Venezuela — what it refers to as the Pan-Amazon Region.

Limited ordination of married men is consistent with Pope Francis’ push to address different needs in different parts of the world and to be more inclusive of people, even if they live outside the church’s usual dictates, said the Rev. Giuseppe Buffon, a professor of church history at the Pontifical Antonianum University in Rome.

“The revolution for Francis is to give importance to the local populations and their cultures,” he said. “He is thinking locally.”

In the Amazon, “communities have difficulty in celebrating the Eucharist frequently due to the lack of priests,” said the working paper, released by the Synod of Bishops, the Vatican department overseeing the world’s bishops.

Catholics in the region often go months or longer without seeing a priest and receiving the sacraments.