Hong Kong’s leader publicly apologizes for extradition bill

Lam, who had already announced the extradition bill’s indefinite suspension, did not concede to protesters’ demands that it be withdrawn entirely. But she said that as long as there were public disputes over its contents, legislative work on it would not be resumed.

“I offer my most sincere apology to all people of Hong Kong,” the leader, Carrie Lam, said at a news conference at government headquarters. “I’ve still got much to learn and do in better balancing diverse interests, in listening more to all walks of life, and in taking our society forward.”

HONG KONG — Backpedaling under mounting pressure, Hong Kong’s top leader publicly apologized Tuesday for having proposed contentious legislation that would allow extraditions to mainland China.

She also said that she would not resign as Hong Kong’s chief executive but acknowledged that “as for my governance in the future, it will be difficult.”

Lam was trying to strike a difficult balance Tuesday, showing contrition to protesters without further giving in to their demands. She avoided antagonizing the Chinese leaders who appointed her by taking the blame for the legislation herself, not mentioning Beijing’s support for it. She also tried to express concern for injured protesters without undercutting the Hong Kong police, whose use of force has added to public anger.

About 100 people gathered Tuesday outside the offices of the central government and listened as Lam’s words boomed from a loudspeaker. Many booed as she spoke.

Samuel Chan, an electronics trader, said he did not believe that Lam was listening to the protesters.

“They are just responding to the issue according to a government mindset,” said Chan, 56. “Not the people’s will.”

Lam faces broad public anger following three large-scale demonstrations over the past 10 days by protesters fearful that the extradition bill would encroach on their civil liberties. Even after her announcement Saturday that the legislation was being suspended indefinitely, protesters turned out the next day in larger numbers than ever, with organizers providing an unverified estimate of close to 2 million of the territory’s 7 million residents.

The extradition bill would make it easier for Hong Kong, a semiautonomous Chinese territory, to send people suspected of crimes to jurisdictions with which it does not have extradition agreements. That would include mainland China, where the judicial system is notoriously opaque and under the tight control of the ruling Communist Party.

Opponents worry that if the bill were to become law, anyone in the city could potentially be sent to the mainland, including dissidents.

Sunday evening, the Hong Kong government responded to the march with a conciliatory written statement that ended with a rare apology from Lam, who is known for hardly ever backing down in a fight.

Neither that apology nor the one Tuesday was enough to satisfy Lam’s critics, many of whom have called for her to withdraw the bill outright and resign. As long as it is merely suspended, specialists say, the approval process could be quickly restarted at any time in the Hong Kong legislature, which is controlled by pro-Beijing lawmakers.

The Civil Human Rights Front, one of the broader groups that helped organize the recent protests, said Tuesday evening that it still wanted Lam to resign.

A bigger priority for the group, however, is that the government drop all charges against those who were arrested during the protests.

Police have arrested at least 32 people since June 12, when a demonstration outside the Hong Kong legislature turned violent. A group of protesters attempting to storm the building threw umbrellas and other objects at police, who responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

The Hong Kong police commissioner, Lo Wai-chung, said Monday that the government would pursue rioting charges against five people accused of being involved in the violence. Protesters had objected to his earlier characterization of the June 12 protest as a riot.

On Tuesday, Lam did not elaborate on Lo’s remarks except to say that those who protested peacefully would not face legal action.

Some democracy activists are quietly nervous about the possibility of a resignation by Lam, a lifelong civil servant, because her political heir apparent, Paul Chan, has a reputation for being even more strongly pro-Beijing.

Others are adamant that Lam step down. They contend that the Hong Kong public should press for full and free elections rather than accept the current system, in which a pro-Beijing committee of fewer than 1,200 people selects the chief executive.

Protesters made similar demands for open elections five years ago, when they occupied major roadways for almost three months in what is known as the Umbrella Movement. While that movement did not achieve its short-term objectives, it had a major influence on this year’s antiextradition protests.

Emily Lau, a former chairwoman of the Democratic Party who is still an influential voice on democracy issues, said the politics of Chan, the financial secretary, should not deter critics from calling for Lam’s resignation.

“It would be a disaster to have him as chief executive,” Lau said. “But we should not say, ‘Because we don’t want Paul Chan, maybe Carrie should stay.’”