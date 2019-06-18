Man who threw milkshake at Farage must pay him 350 pounds

Crowther was charged with assault and criminal damage to property for covering Farage’s suit and face in bright patches of banana and salted caramel milkshake.

The man, Paul Crowther, 32, hurled the milkshake at Farage during a campaign event last month in the northeastern city of Newcastle, where the politician was trying to garner support for his newly established Brexit Party before the European Parliament elections.

LONDON — A man who threw a milkshake at Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain’s Brexit Party, pleaded guilty Tuesday to the attack and was sentenced to carry out 150 hours of community service and to pay Farage 350 pounds, about $440, in compensation.

As one of the earliest proponents of Brexit, Farage has been a controversial figure in Britain. During the European Parliament campaign, he spoke in favor of the country’s leaving the European Union without a deal if necessary, a move that analysts warn could lead to shortages of food and medicine, hurt manufacturers, and severely damage Britain’s economy.

Prosecutors said Tuesday in a statement that “in an open democracy, people should be free to conduct legitimate political campaigns without fear of physical assault.” But they said that the actions of Crowther, who entered his guilty plea in a Newcastle court Tuesday, had crossed the line into criminal behavior.

Britain has experienced passionate and sometimes violent episodes since the Brexit referendum in June 2016. Against the backdrop of a polarized public debate, lawmakers, journalists, and campaigners have been insulted and attacked in public.

And Farage was not the first to be doused in sticky liquid.

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, a British far-right activist known as Tommy Robinson who also ran for a seat in the European Parliament, received two doses in one day during the campaign. A flurry of users then shared video of the incident online.

It was also video material that enabled prosecutors to build a case against Crowther. They said they hoped the case would act “as a deterrent to others considering any criminal form of political protest.”

Crowther, who was arrested at the scene, later wrote on Facebook about Farage that “the bile and the racism he spouts out in this country is far more damaging than a bit of milkshake to his front,” according to Sky News.

In court Tuesday, a lawyer for Crowther described the episode as a “moment of madness” and said his client now regretted what he had done, the BBC reported.

The assault charge he faced carried a maximum penalty of six months in prison. The charge of criminal damage, which Crowther faced for damage caused to Farage’s suit and remote microphone, also includes a maximum sentence of six months in prison.

Some supporters suggested that it was Crowther who had suffered a loss — of his milkshake, which Crowther said he had purchased at a nearby fast-food outlet for 5.25 pounds (about $6.50). They raised more than 1,700 pounds on a crowdfunding page to “Get Paul Crowther his milkshake money back.”