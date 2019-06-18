More than 100 children die in India in encephalitis outbreak

PATNA, India — More than 100 children have died in an encephalitis outbreak in India’s eastern state of Bihar, authorities said Tuesday.

Bihar health secretary Sanjay Kumar said 106 children had died and more than 430 others between the ages of 4 and 10 were being treated at hospitals in Muzaffarpur district, 50 miles north of Patna, the state capital.

Despite the deaths, Kumar said the mortality rate among children from encephalitis, which can cause swelling of the brain, a burning fever, and vomiting, had dropped to 26.5 percent from 34 percent a year ago.