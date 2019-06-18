Powerful quake jolts northwest Japan, tsunami warning issued

TOKYO (AP) — A powerful earthquake jolted northwestern Japan on Tuesday night, and officials warned of a tsunami up to 3.3 feet high along parts of the coast.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency said the quake registered magnitude 6.8 and was located off the western coast of Yamagata about 30 miles southwest of the city of Sakata.

It said the quake was fairly shallow, about 6 miles below the sea’s surface. Shallow quakes tend to cause more damage on the Earth’s surface.