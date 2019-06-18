Toronto police seek 4th person in Raptors rally shooting

TORONTO (AP) — Police are looking for a fourth person and haven’t recovered the gun involved in a shooting at a rally for the NBA champion Raptors that wounded four people and sent thousands fleeing, authorities said Tuesday.

Toronto Police Chief Marc Saunders said they are looking for a male who was wearing a white button down T-shirt at Monday’s shooting at city hall square, less than a block from where the players and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat on stage.

Police arrested three people who are now facing firearm charges, but the shell casings at the scene didn’t match two guns seized.