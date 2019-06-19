Database says 91,600 killed in Yemen fighting since 2015

Months later, in March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition launched an air campaign to prevent the rebels, known as Houthis, from overrunning the country’s south.

The conflict began with the 2014 takeover over of northern and central Yemen by the Iranian-backed rebels, driving out the internationally recognized government from the capital, Sanaa.

CAIRO — Yemen’s civil war has killed at least 91,600 people so far, a database tracking violence said Wednesday, presenting a new estimate after completing reporting for the first months of fighting in 2015.

In the relentless campaign, Saudi-led airstrikes have hit schools, hospitals, and wedding parties, killing thousands of Yemeni civilians. The Houthis have used drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia and have targeted vessels in the Red Sea.

Civilians have borne the brunt of the conflict, which has created what the United Nations says is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, or ACLED, said that in 2015, about 17,100 people were reported killed, the second-most lethal year after 2018, which was the deadliest one on record.

ACLED said 11,900 people were killed this year, compared with 30,800 in 2018.

The group said the Saudi-led coalition and its allies were responsible for more than 8,000 of about 11,700 deaths resulting from the direct targeting of civilians, while the Houthis and their allies were responsible for the rest.

The group said it recorded more then 18,400 killed in the southwestern province of Taiz since 2015, placing that province as the most violent one in Yemen, largely due to a four-year siege by the Houthis, the group said.

