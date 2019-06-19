UN expert eyes probe of Saudi prince role in Khashoggi death

GENEVA — An independent U.N. human rights expert investigating the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is recommending an investigation into the possible role of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, citing ‘‘credible evidence.’’

Agnes Callamard released a 101-page report into the October killing of Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul that lays out dozens of recommendations. It calls on U.N. bodies or Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to ‘‘demand’’ a follow-up criminal investigation.