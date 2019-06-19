scorecardresearch

UN expert eyes probe of Saudi prince role in Khashoggi death

Associated PressJune 19, 2019, 6:11 a.m.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during a meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office at the White House on March 20, 2018. (Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)

GENEVA — An independent U.N. human rights expert investigating the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is recommending an investigation into the possible role of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, citing ‘‘credible evidence.’’

Agnes Callamard released a 101-page report into the October killing of Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul that lays out dozens of recommendations. It calls on U.N. bodies or Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to ‘‘demand’’ a follow-up criminal investigation.

Callamard noted the ‘‘extreme sensitivity’’ of considering the criminal responsibility of the crown prince, as well as Saud Alqahtani, a senior adviser to the Saudi royal court who has not been charged.

‘‘No conclusion is made as to guilt,’’ she wrote of the two men. ‘‘The only conclusion made is that there is credible evidence meriting further investigation.’’