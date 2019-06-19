Four to Face Murder Charges in Downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

At a news conference in the Netherlands, the Dutch-led investigative team announced charges against Igor Girkin, a former colonel in the FSB, the successor agency to the KGB; and Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, both of whom have worked for the Russian military intelligence agency known as the GRU.

The criminal charges and the emergence of ever more detailed evidence against the Russian government, which has denied any role in downing Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, could further cool already icy relations between Moscow and the West.

MOSCOW — Five years after a missile shot down an airliner over a war zone in Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board, international prosecutors on Wednesday indicted three men with ties to Russian military and intelligence agencies, and implicated — but did not charge — a senior aide to President Vladimir Putin.

Prosecutors also charged Leonid Kharchenko, who is a Ukrainian citizen but led a Russian-backed separatist unit under the command of Dubinsky.

The Netherlands’ chief prosecutor, Fred Westerbeke, said the trial would begin in the Netherlands on March 9. The accused are unlikely to be present, since three are in Russia and the fourth is believed to be in a breakaway region in Ukraine, but investigators said they would seek international arrest warrants for the suspects and put out a new call for more witnesses.

The suspects “formed a chain linking the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic with the Russian Federation,” the investigators said of the four men, who were charged with the murder of 298 people. “It was through this chain the suspects were able to get heavy military equipment from Russia to the battlefield of eastern Ukraine,” including the sophisticated antiaircraft missile system that downed the plane.

The announcement was the latest development in an already meticulously documented tragedy of the Ukraine war.

The Joint Investigative Team of police from Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands, and Ukraine — all countries directly affected by the disaster — had already shown that the missile came from a Russian military base in Kursk, in southern Russia, but had not identified suspects. The missile was identified as a Soviet-made Sa-11, or Buk, surface-to-air missile.

Dutch authorities said they had more than 300 witnesses, intercepted calls and messages, and radar data to support their conclusions, and that they were working to document the chain of command from foot soldiers to senior figures.

One intercepted communication pointed right to the heart of the Kremlin. It indicated that a senior Russian official, Vladislav Y. Surkov, a former Russian deputy prime minister who was a senior domestic policy adviser to Putin for more than a decade, helped coordinate the provision of the antiaircraft weapon.

The destruction of the Malaysia Airlines flight on July 17, 2014, caused the worst single loss of life for civilians during the Ukraine war, which has continued for more than five years. The 283 passengers and 15 crew members on the flight, which was en route to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from Amsterdam, came from about a dozen countries; 193 of the passengers were Dutch.

The long-haul jetliner, a Boeing 777-200ER, disintegrated in the sky, scattering bodies and debris over a large area of sunflower fields and three villages in rural eastern Ukraine.

The United States and other Western governments blamed Russia almost immediately after the disaster.

At the time, Russian-backed separatists had been targeting Ukrainian spotter planes flying into the war zone from the west at altitudes only several thousand feet lower than that of the commercial air traffic on international routes.

The Russian government has consistently denied any involvement, and in a conference call with reporters Wednesday, Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said the Kremlin did not accept the findings of the Joint Investigative Team because Russia was not a member.

Russia’s foreign ministry issued a statement saying that, “once again, absolutely groundless accusations are being made against the Russian side, aimed at discrediting the Russian Federation in the eyes of the international community.”

Girkin, the accused former FSB officer — who at the time of the downing served as defense minister of the breakaway faction calling itself the Donetsk People’s Republic — issued a statement Wednesday saying the separatists “did not shoot down the Boeing.”

The Russian state media have promoted a range of alternative theories, including that a Ukrainian fighter jet or the CIA brought down the plane.

“From the first moment on, we hear a lot of theories about the cause of the disaster, as well as the question of who is responsible,” said Westerbeke, the Dutch chief prosecutor. “Often these theories are based on mistrust, on assumptions, and regularly on deliberately presented untruths.”

Among the intercepted communications released by investigators was a short message exchange between a Russian soldier with the 53rd Brigade, the Kursk-based antiaircraft unit that supplied the weapon, and a woman identified only as Anastasia, with whom he is flirting casually. The soldier says a group is heading west, into Ukraine, on a secret mission.