LGBT refugees allege harassment in Kenya, a rare safe haven

She and other LGBT refugees allege they have been harassed by police in recent weeks in Kenya, which is a rare regional haven for the gay community and yet maintains that gay sex is illegal. It is the only East African nation where someone can seek asylum and be registered as a refugee based on their LGBT status, the United Nations refugee agency says. It is not clear how many are registered in Kenya.

NAIROBI — Burundi national Nina Muregwa says she feels threatened again. After escaping death threats back home over her sexual identity, the 17-year-old thought she had found a sanctuary in Kenya. Recent incidents, however, have left her scared for her life once more.

Muregwa and 16 other refugees allege that five police officers arrested them at gunpoint at home and locked them up without charge earlier this month. After they were released two days later, they allege that another group of police officers tried to arrest them, but that the UN refugee agency intervened.

Nairobi police chief Philip Ndolo said the refugees were arrested for their own protection. He did not give details.

The refugees have now locked themselves in their two-bedroom house in the capital, Nairobi, saying they are too frightened to venture out even for food because of threats from local residents.

Kenyan human rights activists say they saw this coming. They had warned that a closely watched High Court ruling last month upholding the criminalization of gay sex would bring a backlash against the LGBT community. Some Kenyans would now feel emboldened to act out, even with violence, said leading gay rights activist Eric Gitari.

ASSOCIATED PRESS