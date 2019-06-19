Rising temperatures are melting Himalayan glaciers, study says

The study, published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, concluded the glaciers have lost 1.5 feet of ice every year since 2000, melting at a far faster pace than in the previous 25-year period. In recent years, the glaciers have lost about 8 billion tons of water a year. The study’s authors described it as equivalent to the amount of water held by 3.2 million Olympic-size swimming pools.

Climate change is “eating” the glaciers of the Himalayas, posing a grave threat to hundreds of millions of people who live downstream, a study based on 40 years of satellite data has shown.

Advertisement

The study adds to a growing body of work that points to the dangers of global warming for the Himalayas, which are considered the water towers of Asia and an insurance policy against drought.

In February, a report produced by the International Center for Integrated Mountain Development warned the Himalayas could lose up to a third of their ice by the end of the century, even if the world can fulfill its most ambitious goal of keeping global average temperatures from rising only 1.5 degrees above preindustrial levels.

That goal, which scientists have identified as vital to avert catastrophic heat waves and other extreme weather events, is nowhere close to being met.

NEW YORK TIMES