Two rockets strike oil fields in southern Iraq

BASRA, Iraq — Two rockets struck separate targets Wednesday in oil fields just outside Basra, not far from the headquarters of many international and domestic oil companies.

Though a bit more frequent in recent weeks, rocket attacks have been rare since the Islamic State group was pushed out of Iraq more than 18 months ago, and oil fields generally have not been targets. Basra, in southwestern Iraq just north of the Persian Gulf, is one of the richest oil production regions in Iraq.

In the first attack, three employees of an Iraqi drilling company were injured when a Katyusha rocket hit their sleeping quarters, said Khalid Hamza, the deputy director of the Basra Oil Company, an Iraqi firm.