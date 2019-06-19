Two rockets strike oil fields in southern Iraq
BASRA, Iraq — Two rockets struck separate targets Wednesday in oil fields just outside Basra, not far from the headquarters of many international and domestic oil companies.
Though a bit more frequent in recent weeks, rocket attacks have been rare since the Islamic State group was pushed out of Iraq more than 18 months ago, and oil fields generally have not been targets. Basra, in southwestern Iraq just north of the Persian Gulf, is one of the richest oil production regions in Iraq.
In the first attack, three employees of an Iraqi drilling company were injured when a Katyusha rocket hit their sleeping quarters, said Khalid Hamza, the deputy director of the Basra Oil Company, an Iraqi firm.
There were no injuries reported in the second attack. No other details were available about the strike, and officials would not say who they believed was responsible.
The rocket strikes come as tensions are escalating between the United States and Iran after attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman that Washington blamed on Tehran. Iran said Monday that it would soon breach curbs on its stock of low-enriched uranium set out in the 2015 pact limiting its nuclear program. In response, President Trump ordered an additional 1,000 troops to the Middle East and affirmed his pledge that Iran would not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.
NEW YORK TIMES