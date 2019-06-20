UN agency starts partial suspension of Yemen food aid

The move came less than a week after the head of the WFP accused the rebels, known as Houthis, of diverting food aid. The Houthis denied the accusation.

The World Food Program said it suspended its operations in the capital, Sana, which has been under Houthi control since 2014. The suspension would affect 850,000 people, it said in a statement.

CAIRO — The UN food agency has begun a partial suspension of food aid to areas of Yemen controlled by the rebels amid accusations they were diverting aid from the war-torn country’s hungriest people, the group said Thursday.

‘‘The decision was taken as a last resort after lengthy negotiations stalled on an agreement to introduce controls to prevent the diversion of food away from some of the most vulnerable people in Yemen,’’ the agency said.

The WFP said it failed to reach an agreement with the Houthis on introducing ‘‘a biometric registration system that would prevent diversion and protect the Yemeni families we serve, ensuring food reaches those who need it most.’’

The agency said it has repeatedly appealed to the rebels for ‘‘space and freedom to operate . . . impartiality’’ and with operational independence.

WFP said it would maintain nutrition programs for malnourished children, and pregnant and nursing mothers throughout the period of suspension.

On Monday, David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Program, told the UN Security Council that his agency has insisted on — and the Houthis finally agreed to — registration and biometric identification of beneficiaries and monitoring in December and January, but the WFP has faced roadblocks ever since in implementing the agreements.

ASSOCIATED PRESS