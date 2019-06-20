American accused of spying in Russia pleads for help from Trump

He denounced the opaque legal process that has ensnared him as “the Moscow goat rodeo.”

“Mr. President, we cannot keep America great unless we aggressively protect and defend American citizens wherever they are in the world,” Paul N. Whelan shouted to reporters from inside a glass cage at the Moscow City Court.

MOSCOW — Declaring himself the victim of “an absurd political kidnapping,” an American detained in Russia since December on espionage charges used a brief court appearance Thursday to appeal to President Trump to take robust action to get him released.

Whelan, 49, a Trump supporter who is a citizen of the United States, Britain, Canada, and Ireland, has repeatedly denied being a spy and again declared his innocence in court Thursday. He had asked to be released from pretrial detention in a grim Moscow prison and placed under house arrest instead; the judge rejected the request.

“I am asking the leaders and governments in Ottawa, Dublin, London, and Washington for their help and public statements of support,” said Whelan, who works in corporate security, reading from a handwritten statement as consular officials from the United States and Ireland looked on.

He pleaded with Trump, “Tweet your intentions.”

The espionage charges against Whelan, which he has categorically denied, carry a sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison.

Trump and his top officials have stayed mostly silent about Whelan, a former US Marine and law enforcement officer who in late December was arrested on a spying charge while at a luxury hotel near the Kremlin while in Moscow to attend a wedding.

Trump’s national security adviser, John R. Bolton, tweeted Sunday that he had met with Whelan’s sister, Elizabeth, “on how to support her brother.” Bolton said that “Russia has provided no evidence of any wrongdoing” but stopped short of declaring him a victim of wrongful imprisonment.

“The US has still not said that Paul’s been wrongfully detained, wrongfully imprisoned,” Whelan’s twin brother, David, wrote in an e-mail message. “After 6 months and no evidence, is there a reason the US, Irish, UK, and Canadian governments aren’t being more publicly vocal about this lack of evidence, and the legal violations by Russian authorities?”

Whelan’s December arrest at the Metropol Hotel in Moscow, made public only several days later, prompted speculation that he had been picked up to be exchanged for one or more Russians held in US jails. President Vladimir Putin of Russia has frequently voiced outrage at the arrest of Russian citizens by the United States and demanded their release.

In the latest such case, a Russian software developer, Oleg Tishchenko, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Salt Lake City to smuggling F-16 manuals to Moscow. He denied being a spy and said he had merely wanted to develop a realistic flight simulator. The judge sentenced the Russian to one year in prison but ordered his immediate deportation to Moscow because he had already served his time in pretrial detention.