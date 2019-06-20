Endangered rhinos ready to be sent from Europe to Rwanda

DVUR KRALOVE, Czech Republic — Five critically endangered eastern black rhinos from wildlife parks in three European countries are ready to be transported back to their natural habitat in Rwanda, where the entire rhino population was wiped out during the genocide in the 1990s.

Officials from the Czech Republic’s Dvur Kralove zoo said Thursday that the three female and two male rhinos have been slowly trained to get used to custom-made transport boxes to take them Sunday to Akagera National Park in eastern Rwanda, which is now considered safe for rhinos.

Their journey will mark the biggest single transport of rhinos from Europe to Africa. Transporting them won’t be easy, and the animals will have to be tranquilized several times during the trip.