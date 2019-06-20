Georgian protesters try to break into parliament

TBILISI, Georgia — Thousands of protesters, calling for the government’s resignation, attempted to storm the parliament building Thursday evening in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.

Police turned back surges of the crowd several times. Some demonstrators were seen hoisting shields that apparently had been seized from riot police.

The unrest was sparked by the appearance Thursday of Russian legislator Sergei Gavrilov in the building as part of an assembly of legislators from Orthodox Christian countries. Gavrilov has supported independence for the Georgian breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, over which Georgia lost control in a 2008 war with Russia. He is also a supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a figure despised by many Georgians.