How scammers used a silicone mask and Skype to impersonate a French minister and steal $90 million

The ruse was as outlandish as it was elaborate: According to French prosecutors, Chikli or someone else in his crew would don a custom-made silicone mask of France’s then-defense minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and sit behind an impressive desk in a room decorated to look like a ministerial office, complete with a large French flag and a portrait of the nation’s president, and conduct a video chat with the target of the scam.

Gilbert Chikli, a 53-year-old French-Israeli citizen, is at the center of an investigation into a caper that may have netted some $90 million by convincing heads of state, clergy, business figures, large charities, and other luminaries that they were working with France’s defense minister to free French citizens kidnapped by Islamists in the Middle East and Africa, according to the BBC.

WASHINGTON — French investigators are probing whether a con man who became known as the “Fake Chairman” for scamming banks out of millions of dollars by posing as a top-ranking executive gave himself a promotion — to government minister.

Le Drian, now France’s foreign minister, has conceded that the con was ‘‘impressive,” noting that the scammers did a good job impersonating him. But to investigators in France and Israel, the case has been an embarrassing breach of national security.

Advertisement

‘‘This is not an ordinary case but one with great international sensitivities that has caused a diplomatic incident between our two countries. This case is being investigated around the clock in both Israel and France,” a member of Israel’s fraud police told a judge after the arrests of three Israeli citizens in March, according to the Times of Israel.

The scheme typically involved a purported aide to Le Drian making contact with the mark to set up a Skype video call with the minister himself to discuss an issue of urgent priority that required the utmost discretion: raising funds to secure the release of French citizens being held by terrorists.

Advertisement

France, as a matter of policy, does not pay ransoms to free its citizens and the scammers claimed that to keep the payments quiet, the money must be sent to accounts in Hong Kong.

Some of those who were contacted in the swindle told a French documentary series that the Skype calls were made to be short, with a poor Internet connection being blamed for the brevity. The room was poorly lit and the Le Drian imposter was kept a good distance from the camera.