Mexico, El Salvador presidents meet to discuss migration

TAPACHULA, Mexico — The Mexican and Salvadoran presidents met in Mexico on Thursday to discuss a development plan that aims to slow a surge of mostly Central American migrants toward the US border.

The meeting came amid tough US pressure on President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to do more to curb irregular immigration through Mexican territory.

His government has recently begun deploying some 6,000 National Guard agents to stem the influx and believes that creating more opportunities in Central America is key to avoiding more mass migration.