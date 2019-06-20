Mexico, El Salvador presidents meet to discuss migration
TAPACHULA, Mexico — The Mexican and Salvadoran presidents met in Mexico on Thursday to discuss a development plan that aims to slow a surge of mostly Central American migrants toward the US border.
The meeting came amid tough US pressure on President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to do more to curb irregular immigration through Mexican territory.
His government has recently begun deploying some 6,000 National Guard agents to stem the influx and believes that creating more opportunities in Central America is key to avoiding more mass migration.
But at least some migrants were skeptical.
‘‘This is very good for them to offer jobs’’ to migrants, said Carlos Vindel a 24-year-old driver from El Salvador who was waiting to request asylum in the southern Mexican city of Tapachula. ‘‘But if the violence doesn’t end, it won’t work.’’
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele took office June 1 and shares López Obrador’s view on the need to creat opportunities in Central America.
