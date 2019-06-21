Hong Kong protests resume as police headquarters is surrounded

It was the latest of several mass demonstrations in the span of two weeks that have paralyzed parts of downtown Hong Kong, in scenes reminiscent of the 2014 pro-democracy Umbrella Movement protests, which saw major districts occupied for more than two months.

The demonstrators, mostly teenagers and people in their 20s dressed in black, filled the main roads around the police complex in stifling 90-degree weather, chanting calls for the authorities to release protesters who were arrested last week. The government shut down its headquarters for the day, citing security concerns, and the legislature canceled meetings.

HONG KONG — Thousands of protesters blocked a major thoroughfare and surrounded the headquarters of Hong Kong’s police force Friday, putting new pressure on the city’s leadership over an unpopular bill that has thrown the territory into a political crisis.

The protesters have felt emboldened since Carrie Lam, the city’s chief executive, indefinitely suspended the contentious extradition bill last Saturday. As many as 2 million protesters poured into the streets the next day, organizers contend.

The protesters are not satisfied with Lam’s suspension of the bill, which would allow extraditions to mainland China. Instead, the protesters want Lam to withdraw the law fully.

The alarm over the bill underscores many Hong Kong residents’ rising anxiety and frustration over the erosion of civil liberties that have set the city apart from the rest of China.

“This is Hong Kong, not China,” declared a large, white banner displayed along the side of a pedestrian bridge on Friday.

The protesters began their day with a sit-in outside the Legislative Council building, but after several hours they mobilized to block streets. Kenneth Kwan, a 19-year-old student, said he had helped to shut down a major road because he thought it would make a stronger statement than a mere sit-in would.

“It’s a helpless feeling, and we don’t know how to make our government respond to our needs,” he said through a face mask, standing in an eastbound lane of Harcourt Road. The protesters, he said, needed to keep pressure on the government until their demands were met.

By midmorning, the protesters had set up barricades at police headquarters blocking an entrance and demanded a meeting with the police chief. “Shame on dirty cops,” they chanted.

Joshua Wong, a key leader of the 2014 pro-democracy protests, who was released from prison on Monday, shouted slogans decrying the authorities for having previously labeled the June 12 demonstration a riot, which suggested serious potential legal ramifications for people who participated in it.

“No riots, only tyranny,” he chanted, as others followed.

The police urged the demonstrators to disperse, saying they had prevented them from responding to dozens of emergency calls. Yolanda Yu, a police spokeswoman, said at a news conference steps from where protesters were gathered that a team of negotiators would be sent to persuade them to leave. The crowd shouted over her.

The police were “not clearing the grounds,” Yu said. “We respect the people to express their views in a peaceful manner.”

Throughout the day, police maintained a low-level presence at the protest sites, including their own headquarters, apparently trying to avoid raising tensions. Local news media reported that the protesters had blocked all of the street-level entrances at the police complex.

By nightfall, thousands of demonstrators were still gathered there. The city government issued a statement urging protesters to be peaceful and reasonable, saying a number of public services had been disrupted. Demonstrators had filled the lobbies of at least two other government buildings during the day.

“Although there were fewer participants today, we could occupy the police headquarters and the Revenue Tower, which we had never done before,” said Sunny Cheung, a 23-year-old university student, referring to one of the government buildings. “We will not retreat, nor will we give in, until the government takes our demands into account.”

The protesters had vowed to resume street demonstrations after a set of demands went unmet by a Thursday deadline. Aside from the scrapping of the bill, the protesters also called for Lam’s resignation, the release of people arrested during clashes with the police last week and an investigation into the police’s use of batons, tear gas and rubber bullets against protesters in clashes on June 12.

The demonstrations on Friday signaled that the fight was not over for Lam, the embattled leader, and foreshadowed more upheaval in the city.

“To not keep even the central government headquarters open, to not keep the police headquarters open, it’s a big humiliation,” said Willy Lam, a political analyst who teaches at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. “It means basically she has lost the ability to govern effectively.”

The massive outcry over the extradition bill this month prompted Lam to deliver a personal, televised public apology on Tuesday for having proposed it in the first place.

But she did not agree to resign or withdraw the bill entirely, as many protesters have demanded. Instead, she said that work on it would not resume in Hong Kong’s legislature as long as there was a public dispute over the bill’s content.