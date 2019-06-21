At least 30 dead in fire at Indonesia home used as factory

TV footage showed the burned-out structure, its floor littered with twisted metal, blackened corrugated-iron roofing, and other debris.

Irwan Syahri, from the local disaster mitigation agency in Langkat district, said the dead included three children. Many of the victims were burned beyond recognition, he said.

MEDAN, Indonesia — At least 30 people including children were killed in a fire that swept through a house that doubled as a match factory in Indonesia’s North Sumatra province, a disaster official said Friday.

Faisal Riza, whose wife died in the fire, said the workers at the business were all women, some of whom had children with them.

‘‘I was walking to a mosque for prayers when I heard the factory in an alley just about [650 feet] from my house was on fire,’’ he said at a police hospital in Medan, the provincial capital, where bodies were taken. ‘‘I ran to save her, but it was too late. When I got there, the factory was burned down.’’

The house owner, an elderly woman identified only as Ros, told MetroTV that she had rented the property for the past four years to a businessman from Medan.

Another man, Sofyan, said his wife and 10-year-old daughter died in the fire and were preventing from escaping by a locked front door that was also blocked by equipment. The fire started at the rear of the property, he and Riza said.

Millions of Indonesians work in unsafe conditions in informal or poorly regulated industries and accidents and fatalities are common.

A police spokesman said the cause of the match factory fire was still unclear.

Associated Press