UK minister apologizes after grabbing climate protester

‘‘There was no security present and I was for a split-second genuinely worried she might have been armed. As a result I grasped the intruder firmly in order to remove her from the room as swiftly as possible,’’ Field said in a statement. ‘‘I deeply regret this episode and unreservedly apologize to the lady concerned for grabbing her, but in the current climate I felt the need to act decisively to close down the threat to the safety of those present.’’

Opposition politicians demanded Field should be fired after footage on social media showed him grabbing the woman, one of about 40 environmental protesters who interrupted a speech by UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond. Conservative Party Chairman Brandon Lewis told ITV that Field’s actions were ‘‘very hard to defend’’ and promised an investigation.

British Foreign Office Minister Mark Field apologized but defended his actions after he forcibly remove a female protester from a City of London dinner on Thursday evening.

Field said he had referred himself to the Cabinet Office for a ruling on whether he breached the ministerial code after campaigners from the Greenpeace group burst into the Egyptian Hall in Mansion House, where Hammond had just started his speech focusing on his legacy at the Treasury and Brexit.

Advertisement

A video posted by ITV showed Field appearing to push the protester against a wall and grab her by the neck and forcing her out of the hall.

Dawn Butler, equality spokeswoman for the opposition Labour Party, said on Twitter that Field should be suspended or sacked ‘‘due to violence against women.’’

Hannah Martin, who works for Greenpeace and joined the protest, told the BBC the group were peaceful protesters and wanted to deliver an alternative speech emphasizing the need for action on climate change. The protest was led by women deliberately to reduce the sense of threat, she said.

Advertisement

‘‘What he did was completely disproportionate and unacceptable really, particularly for a sitting member of Parliament,’’ Martin said. ‘‘She was carrying no weapon, there was nobody else in the room that felt it necessary to respond in that way.’’