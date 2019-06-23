Front-runner to be UK prime minister is under scrutiny amid private-life turmoil

Johnson needs to show that his is willing to answer difficult questions, rival Jeremy Hunt said in a Sky News interview Sunday, a day after the pair made their opening appeals to grass-roots Conservative Party members at a hustings, or political roadshow, that focused attention on the front-runner’s character. Hunt’s comments were echoed by Liam Fox, the International Trade Secretary and a Hunt supporter.

LONDON — Boris Johnson faced fresh pressure in his bid to become UK prime minister amid calls for him to answer questions about a spat with his partner that brought the police to his London home and signs he may be losing some public support.

‘‘It’s always easier to just give an explanation,’’ Fox told the BBC’s “Andrew Marr Show.” ‘‘The key thing is then how you get on to the issues. What we can’t have is the distraction from explanations about wider policy.’’

However, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss, who backs Johnson, told the BBC’s Radio 5 Live that the public is more concerned about his track record than his private matters.

The two candidates are crisscrossing Britain seeking to become party leader before a Tory membership ballot in July that’ll point the way to Prime Minister Theresa May’s replacement.

While Johnson drew cheers Saturday as he dodged questions about the domestic incident, polling Sunday found that, among the general public, Hunt has now overtaken his rival. Among those who identified as Conservative supporters, Johnson’s lead had decreased since Thursday, one poll said.

Police were called to the home Johnson shares with Carrie Symonds early Friday, hours after his confirmation as front-runner in the race to succeed May, who is also Tory party leader. On Saturday, he arrived to whoops and cheers from supporters in the hall at Birmingham. The host, journalist Iain Dale, soon asked him about the incident. When Johnson dodged and then said he wouldn’t discuss the matter, some Tory activists in the audience booed the host.

Johnson, who opened the event saying he’s ‘‘the right man to unleash’’ on European Union negotiators, sought to steer the discussion back to the United Kingdom’s exit from the bloc.

‘‘People are entitled to ask about me and my determination, my character and what I want to do for the country,’’ he said. ‘‘Let me just tell you that when I make a promise in politics, about what I’m going to do, I keep that promise and I deliver.’’

Hunt, the UK foreign secretary, presented himself as a safer choice to negotiate Brexit.

‘‘If we send the wrong person, catastrophe awaits,’’ he told the audience. ‘‘If we send the wrong person, there will be no negotiation, no trust, possibly no deal, and maybe no Brexit if Parliament stops it.’’

The latest polls weren’t all positive for Hunt. A ComRes survey of 510 Conservative councilors for the Sunday Telegraph showed 61 percent intended to vote for Johnson.