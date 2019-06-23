North Korea says Kim received ‘excellent’ letter from Trump

The news agency carried a photo of Kim reading the letter in his office. Its brief report provided no further details, including when Trump’s letter arrived. The White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, confirmed that the president had sent Kim a letter, saying that “correspondence between the two leaders has been ongoing.”

After reading the letter, Kim “said with satisfaction that the letter is of excellent content,” the North’s official Korean Central News Agency reported. It added that Kim appreciated Trump’s “extraordinary courage” and that he “would seriously contemplate the interesting content” of the letter.

SEOUL — North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, has received an “excellent” letter from President Trump, the country’s state media said Sunday, two days after President Xi Jinping of China wrapped up a visit to the North.

Talks between Washington and Pyongyang on the denuclearization of North Korea have been stalemated for months, after Kim’s second meeting with Trump, held in Hanoi in February, ended in collapse and humiliation for the North Korean leader.

But Kim, whose country is suffering under crippling economic sanctions, has recently begun stepping up diplomatic overtures, sending a letter to Trump and inviting Xi to Pyongyang.

On June 11, Trump revealed that he had “received a beautiful letter” from Kim a day earlier. In an interview with Time magazine last Monday, he said he had also received a hand-delivered “birthday letter” from Kim the day before. Trump turned 73 on June 14.

The two leaders walked away from the Vietnam summit meeting in February after Trump rejected Kim’s offer to dismantle a key nuclear facility — but not his nuclear weapons and long-range missiles — if Washington lifted its most biting economic sanctions. Trump demanded a quicker and fuller rollback of the North’s nuclear program.

While there has been little movement since, Trump has continued to express his faith in engaging Kim in dialogue.

As Trump has looked for a way forward with Kim, he has been locked in a trade dispute with the Chinese leader, Xi, whom Kim gave a spectacle-filled welcome to Pyongyang last week.

Both Kim and Xi were seen as trying to use each other as leverage in their separate standoffs with Trump.