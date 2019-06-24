At least 5 dead in Bangladesh after train veers off bridge
At least five people were killed and dozens injured late Sunday night when part of a train heading for Bangladesh’s capital careened off a railway bridge that failed, officials said.
The crash occurred in the Moulvibazar district of northeastern Bangladesh, about 140 miles by car from the capital, Dhaka. Photos published in Bangladeshi news media showed blue-and-white train carriages upside down in a shallow river beside a broken bridge.
Officials told reporters Monday that more than 100 people had been hospitalized with injuries after five of the train’s 17 carriages went off the rails while crossing a culvert. At least 15 passengers were in critical condition, one official, Tofayel Ahmed, told the Associated Press.
The accident, which occurred a few hundred feet from a railway station in the town of Baramchal, cut off train service between Dhaka and the Sylhet region of the country’s northeast, The Dhaka Tribune reported.
“Either the lines were faulty or the alignment of the coach wheels were disoriented,” the railway secretary, Mofazzal Hossain, told reporters at the scene as rescue crews combed the wreckage for survivors, The Daily Star reported.
The newspaper also quoted Sharif Hossain, a passenger who had traveled in the first car that derailed, as saying that the accident may have been caused by a combination of overcrowding and excessive speed.
The Railway Ministry said Monday that it had started two separate inquiries to pinpoint the exact cause of the accident, local news media reported. Investigators were asked to submit their reports within three days.