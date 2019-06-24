At least 5 dead in Bangladesh after train veers off bridge

At least five people were killed and dozens injured late Sunday night when part of a train heading for Bangladesh’s capital careened off a railway bridge that failed, officials said.

The crash occurred in the Moulvibazar district of northeastern Bangladesh, about 140 miles by car from the capital, Dhaka. Photos published in Bangladeshi news media showed blue-and-white train carriages upside down in a shallow river beside a broken bridge.

Officials told reporters Monday that more than 100 people had been hospitalized with injuries after five of the train’s 17 carriages went off the rails while crossing a culvert. At least 15 passengers were in critical condition, one official, Tofayel Ahmed, told the Associated Press.