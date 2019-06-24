Trump imposes new economic sanctions on Iranian leader and officials

Trump acted at a time of rising tensions with Iran, triggered in part by concern that Tehran is moving toward amassing more nuclear fuel. Trump has signaled that he prefers tightening sanctions to launching an immediate military strike as a means of altering Iran’s behavior and forcing political change in Tehran.

He said the order would bar Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, and his office from access to the international financial system. The Treasury Department said it also was imposing sanctions on eight Iranian military commanders, including the head of a unit that the Americans say was responsible for shooting down a US drone Thursday.

WASHINGTON — President Trump announced Monday that he is imposing new sanctions on Iran, stepping up a policy of pressuring the nation’s leaders and the crippled Iranian economy in retaliation for what the United States says are recent aggressive acts by Tehran.

“We will continue to increase pressure on Tehran,” Trump said as he sat at his desk in the Oval Office preparing to sign an executive order. “Never can Iran have a nuclear weapon.”

Advertisement

The Trump administration already moved this spring to cut off all revenues from Iranian oil exports, the lifeblood of the nation’s economy. The new sanctions are aimed at preventing some top Iranian officials from using the international banking system or any financial vehicles set up by European nations or other countries. But the Iranian officials likely do not keep substantial assets in international banks, if any at all, or use those institutions for transactions, and any additional pressure from the new sanctions is likely to be minimal.

The Trump administration now finds itself in a waiting game, as it watches for whether the latest clampdown on oil exports, which was announced in late April, will force the Iranian leaders to surrender to US demands in exchange for economic relief.

Advertisement

The inflation rate in Iran has risen to about 50% and many Iranians are dissatisfied with the economy, but authoritarian leaders have historically shown they can withstand stress from sanctions for many years. Some Iranian citizens also blame the US government for the devastation of their economy, and they point to the shortage of critical medicine, even though Trump administration officials say they are not aiming to limit humanitarian aid.

Iranian officials also could choose to carry out nonfatal attacks on US or international interests, as it did with the downing of the drone, to try to get the Trump administration to ease sanctions. Iran’s naval commander, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, said Monday that their military is capable of shooting down other US drones that violate Iranian airspace.

Trump said Monday he was willing to negotiate with Iran, but insisted Iranian leaders would have to end their pursuit of nuclear weapons, as well as halt uranium enrichment, “fueling of foreign conflicts,” and “belligerent acts directed against the United States and its allies.”

Trump generally emphasizes the need to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon, while his more hawkish foreign policy aides, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and John Bolton, the national security adviser, say Iran must also make wholesale changes to its policies in the Middle East.

International nuclear experts say Iran does not have an active nuclear weapons program and has been abiding by the terms of a landmark nuclear containment agreement that it reached in 2015 with world powers.

Advertisement

Trump withdrew from the deal in May 2018 and reimposed harsh sanctions, and Iran said last week it would soon breach some limits on uranium enrichment in the deal, though it would still be far from being able to make a nuclear weapon. Iran’s announcement appeared intended to pressure European nations to find ways to resume trade with Iran in order to alleviate the impact of the US sanctions.

China and Russia, who also signed the nuclear deal, have joined European nations in opposing the sanctions. European officials are trying to persuade Iran to stay in the agreement and are expected to speak with Trump about his Iran policy at the G-20 summit this week in Japan.

Trump and his top foreign policy aides are gambling that continuing the squeeze on Iran will compel its leaders to buckle to demands to limit their nuclear program in ways that go beyond the terms of the 2015 deal, which was negotiated by the Obama administration and opposed by many Republicans, Israel, and Arab nations in the Gulf.

Pompeo, who met with the rulers of Saudi Arabia on a last-minute trip Monday, also insists Iran must curb its regional military activity and end support for partner Arab militias.

The imposition of more sanctions could provoke further actions by Iran to add to the crisis that has unfolded since early May in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, analysts say.

Advertisement

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the head of the aerospace force of the Revolutionary Guard, which shot down the US drone, said last week that the Iranians could have shot down a P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance plane carrying Americans, but refrained from doing so. Trump himself has drawn a distinction between an attack on a drone and any on US military aircraft with crew members on board.

Hajizadeh, who also oversees Iran’s ballistic missile program, was among the eight commanders listed by the Treasury Department in the sanctions announcement Monday. In April, Trump announced he was designating the Revolutionary Guards a terrorist organization, an action that imposes financial and travel limits on the group.