A few Hong Kong protesters apologize for disrupting lives

‘‘We want to protest in a peaceful manner and reduce the trouble created for all of Hong Kong’s people,’’ Louis Fung said as he handed out yellow fliers thanking people for their ‘‘consideration of any inconvenience caused.’’

They said they are trying to maintain public support.

HONG KONG — A small number of protesters handed out fliers and bowed to passers-by Tuesday to apologize for a demonstration that jammed the entrance of a government tax office for nearly two hours the previous day.

About 100 demonstrators blocked the entry of the Inland Revenue Tower on Monday, the latest in a string of protests over fears that Hong Kong’s legal autonomy is eroding. They then went to the nearby Immigration Tower, where they blocked people waiting in line.

Advertisement

Some people trying to file tax returns shouted at the protesters, in some cases getting into shoving matches, though others were supportive.

Later, demonstrators discussed the backlash at an evening gathering and on online forums, and some decided to apologize.

Anna Ng, a college student, held up a sign outside the Immigration Tower reading ‘‘Excuse us for blocking everyone.’’

‘‘I hope by employing more gentle strategies like this, people will be willing to understand us more,’’ she said.

Hundreds of thousands of people have marched in recent weeks to oppose a plan seen as increasing Beijing’s control over the semi-autonomous city.

Associated Press